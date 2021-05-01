Michael Ervin Stegura, 28, Bowlus, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice.
According to the criminal complaint, a felony complaint was filed in Vilas County, Wisconsin, charging Stegura with two felonies — one for uttering a forgery and the other for theft - false representation. Circuit Court Judge Neal A. Nielson III issued a warrant for his arrest on April 19.
On April 26, an investigator with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a request for assistance from Vilas County in Wisconsin. The Badger State investigator believed Stegura might be at his father’s residence in Morrison County. When the local investigator spoke with Stegura’s father, he allegedly confirmed his son was staying at his residence.
When deputies arrived at the residence to arrest Stegura, he appeared to have fled prior to their arrival, according to the complaint. After an extensive search, law enforcement was able to locate him hiding “along a river bank” on Great River Road.
Stegura confirmed his identity and date of birth, which matched the information on the arrest warrant, the complaint said.
Stegura will be remanded to the state of Wisconsin, where he will face the two felony charges.
