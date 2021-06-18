Arron Matthew Holloway, 29, Bowlus, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after being convicted of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
On Aug. 22, 2020, a trooper with the Minnesota Highway Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 210 when he observed a vehicle pass directly in front of him with a male driver who was not wearing a seatbelt. He also noted illegal tint on the window and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop when he initiated his emergency lights.
The trooper could see the driver — later identified as Holloway — was slowing and moving about in the vehicle. Suddenly, Holloway took off at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued.
The trooper attempted a PIT maneuver on the vehicle several times, but Holloway was able to evade each try. Other law enforcement units got ahead of the pursuit and attempted to place stop strips on the road, but Holloway was able to evade them as well.
Eventually, the trooper successfully got the vehicle stopped with another PIT maneuver, but Holloway took off on foot. The driver surrendered after the trooper drew his firearm and gave loud verbal commands for him to get on the ground.
At the time of the arrest, Holloway had “dilated pupils, bloodshot eyes and sweat coming from his face.” He also had sores on his skin consistent with drug use.
A search of Holloway yielded 2.1 grams of powder in his right pocket — which later tested positive for methamphetamine — and cash totaling $3,089 in small denominations..
Holloway was given credit for 132 days of local confinement. A felony charge of fleeing a peace officer was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
