Richard Michael Loomis, 46, Bowlus was charged with felony first degree property damage and felony possession of stolen items in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from a March 9 incident, when the owner of an auto shop reported that someone drilled holes in the gas tanks of vehicles on his property. Later an officer noted a vehicle that had a partially cut catalytic converter.
In reviewing the surveillance footage, the officer identified a white Pontiac Sunfire driving on the property and later identified Loomis as the owner.
A deputy went to Loomis’ residence where he reportedly saw the Pontiac in plain sight.
After obtaining a search warrant, officers found tools consistent with the damage.
If convicted, Loomis could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
