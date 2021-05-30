Bowlus family returns to roots of farming

Sitting down on the porch and having a cup of coffee with his wife, Ashley, while watching their four children, Matthew, Anastasia, Vincent and Michael, joyfully jump around the yard like little calves playing in the pasture is one of many joys of being a farmer to Michael Jacobs of Bowlus. To simply know God is with them, no matter what comes their way, he said.
“When you are born to be a farmer, God puts it in you and you’ll do anything in order to make it happen,” Michael said.
On their 150-acre family farm, he and Ashley raise black and red Angus, including some Hereford/Angus cross. They have a herd of about 100 cows and as a result, about 100 calves are born each year in February or March. With a heart for keeping farming traditional in the sense of how their animals are kept and fed, the herd grazes large areas with plenty of clover grass. In the winter months, the animals are fed hay.
“They are a legume animal and they seem to do best on hay. The healthiest meat you can eat is grass fed,” Michael said.
It’s important to Michael and Ashley that their animals are not fed with any feed, such as soy or corn, that has been genetically modified (GMO). The cattle are only given minerals, vitamins and garlic salt.
Michael said the garlic works as a natural dewormer and helps keep the cattle healthy. It’s also beneficial to the soil as the manure the cattle leaves behind keeps the ground nutritious and healthy.
The family raises the cattle to finish and then markets the meat directly to the consumer. The customers then let the Jacobs know whether they would like to purchase a quarter, half or a whole animal and then they bring it to the local butcher shop to be processed.
As the family eats their own beef, Michael said there is nothing like it. The meat can also be turned into a variety of products, such as beef jerky, steaks, ground beef, summer sausage, breakfast sausage, hot dogs and more.
“The meat is very tasty,” he said.
The Jacobs believe in marketing directly to the consumer. That way, the consumers know exactly where their animal came from as well as how it was raised. By keeping it local, they also help other businesses in the community.
“It’s good for them, it’s good for us and it’s good for small communities,” Michael said.
As being a good steward of the land is important to the family, the cattle is rotationally grazed and moved weekly to a new parcel. The cattle is used to being handled by Michael and is easily moved. They simply listen to his voice when he calls them and follow where he leads them.
Besides raising cattle, the family also raises six pigs for consumption. The pigs are free ranged and besides eating what’s on the ground, such as grass and clover, the Jacobs feed them some fermented slop from time to time, as well as minerals.
The Jacobs grow their own garden and focus on eating mostly vegetables, meat and homemade dairy products, such as cheese, cream and butter. They also avoid consuming sugar and processed foods.
Michael said the love for farming began when he was a child. Growing up on a farm, it was simply in his blood as his dad, grandfather and great-grandfather had farmed.
The initial family farm was located about three miles down the road from Jacobs’ farm. However, as a farm recession and high interest rates in the early 1980s affected many farmers with heavy debt loads, his parents lost everything they had but the clothes on their backs.
Although Michael was a young boy at the time, he still recalls the feeling of utter devastation.
“It is a feeling that is unexplainable,” he said.
His parents then rented the farm where the Jacobs family lives now. Michael was 7 at the time, he said. With the goal to one day buy the farm, he started working for other farmers since he was 10 years old, helping with picking rock, harvesting fields and whatever else was needed. When he was 17, he and his brother bought it.
Although Michael continued farming over the years, he also worked out by driving truck. All was well. Then, one day in 2011 while he was on the road, trucking, he received a call from his nephew with the shocking news that his house was on fire. By the time he returned home, there was nothing left. The cause of fire was never quite determined.
“That was the same feeling as when my parents lost the farm. You come home and there is nothing left and your house is gone,” he said.
Wanting a traditional farm house, Michael had the Amish build him one. In the kitchen sits a traditional Amish wood stove on which Ashley prepares the family’s meal. It also works great for drying herbs and for heating the home on cold nights.
Looking at their life on the farm, one of the things they like the most about it is that it brings them closer as a family. It’s also an opportunity for their children to learn through experience, Ashley said.
For more information or to purchase beef, call (320) 333-4937.
