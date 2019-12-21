A room full of mismatched furniture, table cloths and dinnerware to match, a floor plan of perfect chaos with just enough room to walk around, with seasonally appropriate knick-knacks placed floor to ceiling. A place where a person can eat, drink, shop, rest and talk the day away. What is this place? An antique store or grandma’s house?
If it’s in Bowlus, it may very well be Jordie’s Trailside Cafe, a painstakingly decorated hometown eatery with homemade meals. Jordie’s in the mother-daughter operation opened in 2008 by Jordie Stay and her daughter Sonya Stay, after it was converted from a bar.
“When we started it, what we wanted it to be when you walk in the door was feeling like you can sit down at a table and be at grandma’s house. You never knew what you were getting it served on, but you knew it was going to be good food because ya know, nothing’s better than grandma’s,” said Jordie.
Every year since the opening, Jordie’s has provided a meal on Christmas Day for a free will offering, held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this year.
The proceeds from each year’s event are donated to local addiction programs in memory of Jordie’s late fiance, Gary Currie, who passed away in the fall of 2007. As a musician with a soft heart, Jordie said Currie celebrated Christmas a little differently.
“We would go to local nursing homes or shelters and he would play. He played accordion and piano, so that meant more to him than celebrating Christmas per se, so he always kinda had a soft heart for the less fortunate,” she said.
So every year since he passed, Jordie’s invites all to enjoy a homemade Christmas feast. She said that there’s always a great turnout and that everyone involved in running the event volunteers their time. Since it’s a holiday, nobody is asked to work, but she said people always show up.
“We just do it in that memory of him and always will, and as long as we’re here, that’s what our Christmas will be,” she said.
Jordie said that right at 11 a.m. and the place is full, they squeeze in who they can.
“If there’s eight people at this table and there’s room for 10, you put two more and tell them ‘introduce yourselves, act like you’re family because that’s what it’s about today.’ Ya know everybody just sits like you’re at a house and everybody knows everybody,” she said.
The cafe seats 50 to 60 people so Jordie said if people are still waiting at 1 p.m. they won’t be turned away and that they prepare enough food for a couple hundred. She said if they run out of one thing, they make something else. Some of the food is donated by locals, the rest of the food is provided by Jordie.
“Sonya and I always say that we get much more out of this at the end of the day. It truly is a touching day, you know. We’ve heard stories from people where they’ve lost a loved one during the year and they just don’t feel like having Christmas, but yet you’re hungry, you wanna go somewhere, so they come here,” she said.
Over the years Jordie said she’s seen people there for all different reasons. What she originally thought would be a day for singles or people who didn’t have plans, turned into years of touching stories and for some, leading to an annual celebration of Christmas at Jordie’s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.