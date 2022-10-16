Bow hunting: A different adventure

Travis Kahl of Buckman enjoys bow hunting deer each year. While it is a fun and rewarding challenge, it also provides the family with food.

    A love for hunting has been with Travis Kahl of Buckman for a long time. Growing up in a family where most hunted, including his dad, Steve, Kahl said the interest for it was passed onto the next generation.

    “Dad likes to hunt a lot. We mostly archery hunt. That’s kind of our favorite thing to do,” he said.

