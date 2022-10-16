Bow hunting: A different adventure

A love for hunting has been with Travis Kahl of Buckman for a long time. Growing up in a family where most hunted, including his dad, Steve, Kahl said the interest for it was passed onto the next generation.
“Dad likes to hunt a lot. We mostly archery hunt. That’s kind of our favorite thing to do,” he said.
Looking back, Kahl said he started going rifle hunting with his dad when he was about 9 or 10 years old. It was an exciting experience for a young boy, he said.
A few years later, when he was old enough to hunt on his own, it was a special feeling, he said.
One of the things Kahl likes about hunting deer is the challenge of scoring a big buck.
“I haven’t gotten anything real big yet, but have some head mounts on the wall I’d consider trophy bucks,” he said.
The head mounts include two 10-pointers, a nine-pointer and an eight-pointer. While he is happy for the ones he has gotten, the search of an even bigger one continues, he said.
For the Kahls, preparing for deer hunting season occurs just about year-round, Kahl said. In the spring, they scout the land to see what bucks survived the cold Minnesota winter. By the time summer arrives, Kahl said they put up cameras on their land to view the deer and see what else comes by.
Kahl said he usually hunts on the family property, but has also received permission from a neighbor down the road to bow hunt on his property.
In addition to the camaraderie of getting together with family and friends to share their hunting stories, Kahl and his cousins film their hunts. Besides hunting in Minnesota, they hunt in North Dakota and South Dakota, as well.
When it comes to hunting in different states, Kahl said he doesn’t prefer one over the other. But what makes the hunting trips to North Dakota and South Dakota different is that they don’t just sit in their stands and wait for the deer to show up.
“When we’re out there, it’s totally wild. We go on public ground and just kind of go until we find deer. It’s a totally different style of hunting,” he said.
Many of the filmed hunts are uploaded to the family’s YouTube channel, Minnesota Rack Stars. Informational films are included, as well, such as how to use a safety harness, how to find more deer sheds (racks the bucks have left behind) and more.
How the videos are filmed depends on the situation. When Kahl or the others are sitting in a tree stand, a bracket is added that has a swivel arm on it that the camera is mounted on. The swinging arm provides a smooth way to film the surrounding area around the tree.
Kahl said filming the hunts and other videos can be quite entertaining. While some are informational, the goal of the YouTube channel is to share their experience as well as knowledge.
Many memories have been made over the years. Kahl recalls when he was a young boy, before he was able to hunt on his own and he sat with a close family friend who was hunting on their land. He recalls the pure excitement his dad had when he shot a deer.
“We were sitting a few hundred yards apart and you could hear him just scream of excitement,” he said.
Kahl said his excitement doesn’t show quite as much as his dad’s whenever he gets a deer. On the other hand, he said, looking back, it wouldn’t surprise him if his dad exaggerated his excitement because he knew his son would hear it.
Every hunt is different and brings some kind of element of adventure. Kahl recalls a buck he shot about a year ago, after the deer had gotten spooked into a corn field.
When the group goes hunting out of state, Kahl said it isn’t unusual for them to travel at least five or six hours to their destination. They usually travel together, which is always a recipe for some fun bantering. Sometimes, the group goes hunting at different times of the year and as a result, the traveling party may shrink to two or three, Kahl said.
For the Kahl family, the hunting season is nearly as big as Christmas for them, Kahl said.
“Everyone comes around, we have breakfast together and it’s a pretty big part of our family,” he said.
The deer that is harvested is butchered and processed by the family. Some of the meat is taken to a local butcher shop to be made into jerky.
“We pretty much use everything we can of it,” he said.
Kahl encourages people to get into archery hunting. It provides a different challenge in comparison to rifle hunting. A rifle hunter can shoot a deer from 200 yards or so away, but in archery hunting, the hunter has to wait for the deer to get closer.
“In archery, they have to come in close. You get a chance to watch deer and learn how deer react,” he said.
Another thing that makes deer hunting fun is that there is always something new to learn. Just as Kahl enjoys the successful hunting trips, he uses the less successful ones as learning experiences. And sometimes, he said, it just comes down to luck.
When Kahl isn’t hunting or preparing for the deer hunting season, he stays busy farming. For a dairy farmer, there is always something to do. He also plays baseball in the summer with the Buckman Billygoats.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.