Shane Terran Boswell, 22, Mahnomen, was convicted of a felony Jan. 10 in Morrison County District Court for receiving stolen property.
The initial charge stemmed from an Oct. 22, 2019 incident, when a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol ran the license plates on a vehicle that was changing from lane to lane on Highway 10 near Motley.
The vehicle allegedly came back as being reported stolen from Mahnomen County.
The trooper pulled the vehicle over and identified the driver as Boswell.
Boswell said he had a family emergency in the Twin Cities and took the car without the permission of the owner, who was a former friend of his.
Boswell was arrested for the incident as well as outstanding warrants.
Boswell was given credit for 81 days served in jail and sentenced to supervised probation for five years. He was also ordered to pay $135 in fines and fees.
