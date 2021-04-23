Lucas Timothy Boros, 20, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 17, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 238 in Morrison County when he observed a sports motorbike pass him at a high rate of speed. The officer wrote in the complaint that he clocked the bike passing him at 91 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.
The deputy turned to catch the suspect bike, but the driver didn’t stop. The driver was eventually identified as Boros.
The deputy activated his lights and siren in an attempt to make the traffic stop, but Boros increased his speed, according to the complaint. He was clocked again, allegedly traveling at speeds between 110 - 115 mph.
The vehicles got into the city of Sobieski with a 30 mph zone, Boros was said to have continued traveling at 90 mph. The pursuit continued for approximately 12 miles, according to the complaint, and a one point, the deputy lost sight of Boros.
Later, the deputy decided to check Boros’ residence and observed a truck pulling out of the driveway. It was driven by a young male subject, who was later identified as Boros. The complaint states that he admitted to driving the “motorbike into the yard of the residence and then got off and changed clothes.” The deputy noted he was “shaking nervously.”
During a statement to law enforcement, Boros allegedly admitted he saw the deputy with his squad car lights on. He added that he got scared and “tried to outrun” the deputy.
If convicted, Boros could receive a penalty of three years and one day imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.
