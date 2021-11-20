Bond between horse and cowgirl leads to MRA finals competition

While this last year has been a tough and struggling year for Minnesota Rodeo Association Queen Stephanie MacKissock of Little Falls, it has also been an amazing year where she has been able to mark a few things off of her bucket list.
“I’ve been super blessed and I am so thankful. It’s been one heck of a season,” she said.
Looking back at her journey, MacKissock said it started with her purchasing her horse, Charlie, in August 2020. Although the sorrel 15-year-old, 15.3 hands tall, mare was quite new to MacKissock, the two bonded closely.
“I love her personality. She is so sappy,” she said.
However, Charlie has a history of what some would consider being difficult to handle. MacKissock said that from the time she left the ranch she was born at when she was 8 years old, she has been passed around to various owners until she found her forever home with MacKissock.
“From the time she was 8 until I got her last year, I think I was her sixth or seventh home,” she said.
MacKissock believes Charlie was simply misunderstood and was not allowed to have her own voice or to let her personality shine through. As a result, by the time MacKissock bought her, she was extremely stoic, she said.
“She’s got some quirks and some things about her that I know a lot of people have really struggled with,” she said.
MacKissock also reached out to her previous owners to learn more about the mare. As time went by and Charlie discovered that she was able to have her own voice with MacKissock, more of her personality began to show.
“She’s amazing. For being a big horse, she’s really goofy and loves and thrives running in small pens,” she said.
As the two had started to bond and had figured each other a lot more in late March, they had an unfortunate accident on one of their trail rides. While riding near a ditch, the edge of the road gave out and as a result, horse and rider fell into the ditch.
“When she fell, my foot got stuck underneath her and I broke my heel. I fractured it in one spot and had fragments in another. It was rough, but when she fell, she totally just stood there and took care of me and waited for me while I found someone to help me back somewhere,” she said.
At first, MacKissock’s foot was placed in a cast and later on in a boot. It wasn’t until one of the last days of May that she was finally able to get rid of the boot.
“It was actually kind of funny. My doctor was like, ‘Hey, now take it easy and don’t hit it on anything,’” she said.
The following weekend, she and Charlie entered their first rodeo for the season. MacKissock said that while they didn’t have a great run that weekend, it didn’t really matter. She was thrilled to be back on horseback and back to competing in barrel racing.
Since she and Charlie had missed quite a few rodeos due to her injury, the two had some catching up to do, Between March and the Man vs. Beast Rodeo that was held in September in Little Falls, MacKissock said she and Charlie made it to 19 rodeos — spread out over Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa.
“One weekend alone, we went up to Bemidji on a Friday night. My friend got a few hours of sleep, we loaded up and headed to Elkhorn, Wisconsin, and ran there. There was a co-section pro rodeo that Saturday night and then we drove overnight to get to Scotland, South Dakota for Sunday morning slack and then headed home, so it was like 1,600 or 1,700 miles in less than three days,” she said.
One of the most memorable rodeos they competed at was in Decorah, Iowa. It also showed her what her horse was made of.
“We had to wait in the trailer for three hours in pouring rain because of a tornado warning. It poured like eight or nine inches of rain, so the event was delayed for three hours. It was such a cool experience because even though it was delayed, the stands were packed with people on a Wednesday night. We ran in the mud and she completely rocked it. For a big girl, you’d think she would prefer the bigger pens, but she likes the teeny tiny little ones that are disgusting and muddy with the worst ground ever. She just thrived on it,” she said.
Making it to the MRA finals has always been a dream and a goal for MacKissock. This was the first year she ever made it to the finals.
The finals were held Oct. 15-16 in Henderson. Although Charlie and MacKissock had some tough luck, it didn’t matter to her. She was just happy to be there.
“We were totally going with no expectations. It was an amazing experience and I was just very thankful and very blessed to be able to go and to learn,” she said.
Looking to the future, MacKissock said she plans to ride Charlie this winter, to take it slow and to work on training and fine tuning different things. That way, MacKissock said, hopefully they can come back next year and earned their way to compete in the MRA finals again.
“She’s an amazing horse. Being the Minnesota Rodeo Queen this year, she would go from carrying the flag to grand entry to running and competing to hauling to go to the next rodeo to whatever I threw at her. She’s just been phenomenal,” she said.
