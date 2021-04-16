Thomas Anthony Boblett, 28, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of probation and a $50 fine for a felony conviction of threats of violence.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 3, 2020, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle taken without permission from a residence on Harness Road in Morrison County. A deputy made contact with the victim, who said Boblett was her boyfriend and that he had “made threats of killing everybody inside her residence.”
The victim stated Boblett had been drinking “since noon” and was possibly on drugs. She also said he had a knife on him.
Boblett was getting verbally abusive to others at the residence and said he was going to “kill everyone inside the residence then kill himself.” He later stated he was going to “leave the residence, go get a gun and come back to kill everybody.” He then left the residence in the victim’s car without permission.
Another person inside the residence backed up what the victim had told law enforcement.
Boblett later returned to the residence and was located hiding in a bathroom. He eventually gave himself up.
A felony charge of fifth degree possession of methamphetamine was dropped as part of a plea deal. Boblett was given credit for 115 days served in local confinement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.