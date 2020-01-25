The Morrison County website is undergoing a remodel this year. The nearly 10-year-old website, according to IT manager Amy Middendorf, doesn’t see a lot of citizen engagement, likely because of its out-of-date functionality.
“It’s outdated. It’s not built on a technology platform that is mobile friendly or digital friendly for most folks, so we would like to update it to something that would be responsive on our phones,” she said.
Residents often go to the website and cannot find what they are looking for, so they end up calling for information that Middendorf said will hopefully be available on the new website. They’re also looking to include different forms a person can fill out online prior to visiting the government center, which is intended to save time.
“I would say the goal is so it’s easier for citizens to find what they’re searching for within two to three clicks. Today that is not the case,” Middendorf said.
A small team of county employees researched vendor options for the project, including the current vendor GovOffice. The result of that research led the county to switch to CivicPlus, for its experience with government entities, website functionality, workability and affordability.
The new website construction will cost $27,000, which includes the first year of maintenance and support service fees. Every year following it will cost $4,500 to keep those support and maintenance services, said Deb Gruber, county administrator.
“Mister chair, we know we can do better and we want to,” Gruber said.
The overhaul will begin this year and, Gruber said, will hopefully be finished this year.
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Accepted the airport zoning ordinance as proposed by the Little Falls/Morrison County Zoning Board;
• Authorized the public works director to implement and remove road restriction signage as determined by the Minnesota Department of Transportation;
• Authorized the public works director to negotiate 2020 agreements with private gravepit owners for use on the county highway system;
• Authorized public wo-rks director of seasonally quote various equipment rentals, materials and maintenance;
• Approved distribution and execution of clean-up day and recycling grants to area locality when terms and conditions are met. Little Falls has recently stopped recycling glass, which does not meet current terms and conditions for the city’s grant funding so adjustments may be made;
• Approved findings and fact for Hardy Lake Lena report and adopted a resolution not requiring an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS);
• Accepted a contract with RiverCity Data to digitize all paper case files at the Sheriff’s Office;
• Approved the Health care Access plan with the state department of human services to provide those on Medical Assistance with transportation reimbursement;
• Approved an application for a voting equipment grant submittal to the Secretary of State.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 8:30 a.m. in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
There will be a joint meeting of the Little Falls City Council and the County Board on Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
