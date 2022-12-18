BMX, more than a fun sport for group of young friends

Riding BMX is so much more than a just a fun sport to friends (from left): Lane Brisk, Logan Brisk with his third place trophy, Connor Posterick, Brekken Sowers and June Lacina with her fourth place trophy.

Morrison County BMX riders compete at USA BMX Grand Nationals

    In November, June Lacina, 13, and Connor Posterick, 13, both of Little Falls, traveled to Tulsa, Okla., and competed in the USA BMX Grand Nations. Having qualified to race in an event on that scale was a special feeling for both, they said.

Tags

Load comments