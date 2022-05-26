The Upsala Blue Jays played the St. Wendel Saints in Victory League action, Sunday, May 22, beating them 5-2.
Justin Lampert Drove in two runs on a double. Matt Swanson was 2-for-4 at the plate, with a double as well and a run.
On the mound, Swanson struck out 12 batters, walked one and gave up just two runs on seven hits.
The Blue Jays got their first win of the season to improve to 1-2. They play Royalton, Saturday, May 28, at 1:30 p.m.
Swanville drops last two
The Swans faced the Sobieski Skis, Sunday, May 22, losing 13-0. They played the Buckman Billygoats that same day, but lost again, this time 13-3.
Against Buckman, Hudson Pung recorded two hits, driving in a run and scoring once. Shane Lambrecht recorded two hits and scored once as well.
On the mound, Pung pitched for four innings, striking out five batters and walking four. He gave up just three runs on three hits.
The Swans dropped to 1-4 on the season. They host the Pierz Brewers Sunday, May 29, at 4:30 p.m.
Skis hold Swans scoreless
The Sobieski Skis shut out the Swanville Swans on the road, Sunday, May 22, 13-0.
At the plate, Matt Baier recorded three hits on five at bats, one being a double. He also scored once and drove in a run.
Scott Litchy drove in two runs on two hits, recording a double and two RBIs. Zach Opatz and Austin Weisz drove in two runs for the Skis as well.
On the mound, Alex Gwost pitched five innings, striking out nine batters and walking two. He didn’t give up a single hit.
The Skis have yet to lose a game, improving to 3-0. They travel to Pierz to face the Bulldogs, Sunday, May 29, at 1:30 p.m.
Buckman keeps win streak
The Billygoats faced the St. Mathias Devils, Sunday, May 22, and beat them at home, 6-2.
Matt Tautges and Lane Gertz drove in two runs on one hit and Shawn Lanners recorded a perfect 3-for-3, scoring a run for the Billygoats.
Noah Boser pitched six innings for the Billygoats. He struck out two batters, walked four and gave up just two runs on six hits.
They played the Swanville Swans that same day, beating them 13-3.
Andrew Rueckert and Lanners both recorded home runs for the Billygoats. Rueckert recorded a double and drove in four total runs and Lanners recorded three total hits and a score.
On the mound, Todd Robinson struck out five batters and only allowed two hits, with no runs scored in five innings.
Buckman improves to 4-0 and looks to win its fifth in a row against Flensburg at home, Monday, May 30, at 1:30 p.m.
Randall loses three in a row
The Cubs traveled to Avon to take on the Lakers, May 20. In a close game, the Cubs were edged out by the home team, losing 5-3.
Nicolas Henry recorded two hits on four at-bats, one of them being a double, and driving in two runs for the Cubs.
Caleb Strack pitched six innings for the Cubs, striking out nine batters and walking six. He gave up five runs on four hits.
They played the St. Wendel Saints, Saturday, May 21, but lost 5-3 again.
Carter Natvig recorded two hits on four at-bats, both hits being doubles, and recording two RBIs. Kyle Peterschick recorded two hits, as well, driving in a run of his own.
Travis Wenzel was the pitcher for the Cubs, being on the mound for seven innings. He struck out six batters and walked one. He gave up five runs, four earned, on seven hits.
The Cubs fall to 1-3 on the year and host the Pierz Bulldogs, Monday, May 30, at 1:30 p.m.
Royalton drops last two
The Riverdogs were shut out in Fort Ripley, Sunday, May 22, 4-0. No stats were available. They fell to 2-3 on the season. Their next game is in Upsala against the Blue Jays, Saturday, May 28, at 1:30 p.m.
Rebels get first win
Fort Ripley hosted the Royalton Riverdogs, Sunday, May 22, beating them 4-0.
Bryce Flanagan cracked off three hits on four at-bats, scoring once. Nick Jelacie, Brett Kramer and Adam Jensen all recorded an RBI.
On the mound, Flanagan pitched seven innings, striking out five batters, walking one and giving up just three hits.
The Rebels improve to 1-1 and face the St. Wendel Saints on the road, Sunday, May 29, at 1:30 p.m.
Brewers’ struggles continue
The Pierz Brewers dropped their third game in a row, losing to the Pierz Lakers, 6-1, Sunday, May 22.
Mike Poser drove in the team’s only run.
Cody Kimman pitched for 7.1 innings, striking out six batters and giving up four runs, three earned, on six hits.
The 0-3 Brewers hope to rebound on the road against the Flensburg Falcons, Sunday, May 29, at 1:30 p.m.
Cekalla does it all
The Pierz Lakers played the Brewers, Sunday, May 22, beating them 6-1.
Noah Cekalla drove in three runs on two hits, a double and a home run.
On the mound, Cekalla pitched all nine innings. He struck out nine batters and gave up just one run on four hits.
The Lakers improve to 2-1 on the season and host the Upsala Blue Jays, Sunday, May 29, at 7:30 p.m.
Bulldogs handed first loss
The Pierz Bulldogs traveled to Aitkin, Sunday, May 22. They took their first loss of the season against the Steam, 4-3. No stats were available.
The Bulldogs next game is against the Sobieski Skis at home, Sunday, May 29, at 1:30 p.m.
