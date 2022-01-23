Blind date leads to wedding bells

Thrilled about their future together, Kelsey Meyer of Pierz and Ryan Diers of St. Cloud, are in full force planning their wedding, June 11. Looking back, little did they know at the time that a blind date would lead them to hearing wedding bells.
Diers said that it was essentially a woman named Tracy Spitzack who set them up on the blind date. Wife of his friend, Logan Spitzack, she was also a friend of Meyer’s.
“She knew me pretty well and thought there was a good chance we could be a good fit as we kind of have the same morals, like the same kind of activities and things like that,” Diers said.
In 2019, Diers reached out to Meyer, who agreed to meet him at the Beaver Island Brewery Company. Diers said the reason he had picked the location was that if it turned awkward, they could only have a drink and leave rather than to sit through a painfully long dinner.
“Tracy is a very nice person and I trust her. She really wanted me to meet this guy, so I agreed to go on a blind date, but my heart wasn’t exactly in it. It wasn’t that I didn’t want to meet Ryan, but I was really enjoying the single life at the time, so I really wasn’t interested in dating,” she said.
Taking the whole blind date casually, Meyer went to the gym first and then wore a sweatshirt, a pair of jeans and tennis shoes. She also didn’t check him out on social media before and it wasn’t until she was walking across the parking lot to the brewery it dawned on her that she had no idea what he looked like. However, Diers knew what she looked like as he had seen her and Tracy in photos.
“He stood up and here was this really handsome guy, dressed in a buttoned up flannel shirt, he looked great. I quickly regretted dressing so casually, but it ended up being a really good first date. We talked for like three and a half hours,” she said.
Looking back at their first date, Diers said he wondered if Meyer even wanted to be there, given her casual attire. In comparison to her, he felt quite overdressed, but eventually decided to let go of the awkwardness of the situation.
On their second date, Meyer said she put in a lot more effort into her appearance. She also wanted to arrive early before he did, but the plan misfired, as he arrived early, as well, she said. While they had a wonderful time together, it wasn’t without a few mishaps.
Diers said that after Meyer had gotten a glass of beer at the bar and as soon as the two sat down at a nearby table, she spilled the beer.
“I normally don’t do that, I am not a klutz. Like, I can’t remember ever spilling a drink if somebody hadn’t hit me before, so that was pretty embarrassing. It was just a glass of beer, but it got everywhere because I hit it with such velocity with my hand that it really ricocheted the liquid. It was quite a mess,” she said.
It took about an hour for her outfit to dry, she said.
Diers said there are many things he likes about Meyer. During her high school years, she was a three-sport athlete and he is very much into sports. Like him, she’s also very adventurous. While Meyer has traveled a lot and Diers hasn’t had the opportunity to do so, traveling is something he has always wanted to do. What also enticed him was that she has already been to many of the places he wants to visit. Other places that she hasn’t been to yet are also places he wants to go to at some point.
“So I figured she wasn’t going to be boring by any means,” he said.
Meyer said that during their first date Diers had asked her a lot of questions she had never been asked before. It wasn’t just the basic standard questions a girl may encounter on a first date, but questions that centered on genuinely getting to know someone.
They also talked about goals in life. One of hers was starting her own business, which came to fruition last year. It was also something he helped her with.
Diers proposed to Meyer, July 3, 2021. Completely unsuspecting, Meyer even set up her own proposal and kind of lined it all up for him. How that came about, Meyer said is that every year, she and Diers go on a trip where they pick a destination to visit and then drive there.
As many people had recommended visiting the Pictured Rocks National Lake Shore in Michigan, that is where they headed.
“It was an outstanding destination. We absolutely loved it. It’s beautiful. There’s lots to do. It’s a really awesome place,” Meyer said.
Meyer had also booked a sunset cruise for the two of them. Since she had the tradition to always wear a dress in the evening when they were away on vacation, Diers knew she would be dressed for the occasion. The sunset cruise also gave him a reason to dress up, as well.
Before they went on the sunset cruise, Diers walked with Meyer to the end of a dock and asked her to take a photo of the mountains.
“I told him it wouldn’t work because the lighting wasn’t right, but he said, ‘Well, you just try,” she said.
Although she was right in that the photo wouldn’t turn out, it gave Diers enough time to get ready to propose behind her as she was taking the photo. When she turned around, she saw him down on one knee with the ring in his hand.
“Actually my first words were, ‘No way,’ and I kind of started laughing, like giggling, because it was just, I guess, funny in the moment. He said a few nice, sincere sentences and I agreed to marry him and we were engaged,” Meyer said.
In the past Meyer had thought about how she wanted to become engaged, contemplating whether she would want her family present. Looking back at Diers’ proposal, it couldn’t have been more perfect.
“Not only the location and the beautiful scenery, but it was so private. It was just him and I and where we were, we didn’t have great cell service, so our first response wasn’t to pick up our phone and call or text anyone. We were just literally with each other and didn’t think about anyone else for 10 or 15 minutes because we didn’t have cell service. It was just us at the end of the dock and it was very intimate,” she said.
Later as they were walking to their cruise, they had cell service and shared the news with family and friends.
The ring Diers picked out for Meyer is white gold with an emerald cut diamond in the center. The band includes several oval shaped diamonds with cushion shaped oval lines with diamonds around. Wanting Meyer to have something that looked very nice, clean and professional, Diers said he had it custom made to allow the oval shape to be more distinguished.
For wedding bands, Diers’ will likely be a simple black band made out of tungsten and Meyer will have a two symmetrical rose gold bands, one on each side of her ring.
Meyer said that because of her work as a physical therapist, only one of the rose gold bands will be fused with the engagement ring. That way, she can wear the other rose gold band while she’s working and the full set when she isn’t.
While the wedding ceremony will be held at Meyer’s parents’ farm in Pierz, the reception will be held at Falls Ballroom in Little Falls. They estimate that they will invite about 300-350 people. What will make their event even more special is that Meyer’s cousin, Bailey Poster, will be the officiant.
Parents of the bride are David and Marilyn Meyer of Pierz and of the groom, Paul Diers of St. Peter and Kelly and Shawn Klein of Watertown.
The couple will have eight bridesmaids and eight groomsmen. Instead of having all of the bridesmaids wear all of the same dress color, Meyer has opted for an equal split between rosewood and deep sea. The groomsmen will be wearing a light grey suit with a slim tie. What color the tie will be, the couple has yet not decided on, but will match either bridesmaid dress color. The groom himself will be dressed in a navy blue suit with either a white or silver tie.
Maid of honor is Meyer’s sister, Amanda Meyer of Pierz. The other bridesmaids are Miranda Lanners of Pierz, Lisa Fletcher of Bismarck, S.D., Catherine Abernathy of Camano, Washington, Chelsie Sinton of Delano and Emily Boser, Sierra Meyer and Lauren Hayes, all of Pierz.
Best man is Diers’ friend, Zach Juaire of Eagan. The other groomsmen are Karsen Forsman of Denver, Colo., Jordan Harms of Norwood Young America, Logan Spitzack of St. Michael, and Joe Meyer, Brandon Meyer and Mike Meyer, all of Pierz. Junior groomsman is Matthew Klein of Watertown.
Photographer will be Kelsie Bellows and videographer will be Andy Poster. The couple said that they are very satisfied with the work they have seen them create.
Looking forward to their future together, the couple hopes to be blessed with two or three children.
When they are not working or planning their wedding, they enjoy spending time together, being active whether it is kayaking, playing softball, him rollerblading while she runs, sipping beer casually at breweries, cooking together and hanging out with their cat, Steven.
