Daniel Joseph Bodinski, 58, of Blaine, was charged with one count of being in possesion of a fifth-degree controlled substance; in this case, methamphetamine.
According to a statement filed in Morrison County District Court on Dec. 15, a sergeant from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 371 in Morrison County when they allegedly observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The patrol officer allegedly activited his radar unit and clocked the vehicle’s speed at 78 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. In addition to the driver, there allegedly appeared to be a female passenger, neither of whom allegedly appeared to be wearing their seatbelt.
The Patrol Officer allegedly stopped the suspect vehicle and allegedly identified the driver as Bodinski. While speaking to the suspect and the passenger, the sergeant allegedly observed a marijuana joint in the vehicle along with a butane torch, razor blade and baggies on the driver’s side floor board.
The trooper searched Bodinski and allegedly located a baggie of methamphetamine in his pants pocket. The substance allegedly field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 2.41 grams with packaging. Bodinski allegedly admitted that the drugs in his pocket belonged to him.
If convicted, Bodinski faces up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
