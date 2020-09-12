Cy Nolan Black, 35, Hewitt, faces felony charges in Morrison County District Court for threats of violence, fifth degree drug possession and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
The charges stem from a Sept. 8 incident, when a woman contacted police and alleged that her ex-boyfriend, Black, was threatening to come to her home and burn down her camper for breaking up with him.
Black reportedly told the victim that he had a gun and he would harm anyone who got in his way.
The victim described Black’s vehicle and his alleged route on his way to her home.
An officer in Royalton reportedly spotted a vehicle matching the description at a gas station.
The office pulled up to the vehicle and asked Black to get out and walk backwards toward him, but Black reportedly argued with the officer, got back into the vehicle and sped away.
The officer pursued Black, who eventually crashed the vehicle, and this time Black reportedly complied with his arrest.
Later, Black allegedly admitted he was on his way to kill his girlfriend but later changed his story.
Officers reportedly searched the vehicle and found a 45-caliber pistol with a fully loaded magazine and one bullet in the chamber as well as a substance field-testing positive as 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.
If convicted, Black could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
