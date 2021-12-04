Biosecurity just as beneficial in cattle operations

Oftentimes when people hear the word “biosecurity,” their thoughts are often associated with turkey and hog farms. However, having a biosecurity protocol for cattle operations can be just as beneficial, said Dr. Joe Armstrong, veterinarian with the University of Minnesota Extension.
While biosecurity protocols in cattle operations are usually less controlled than it is with pigs, turkeys and chickens, Armstrong said the biggest concern cattle operators usually have is for any kind of disease to enter into their herd.
“That becomes even trickier on the sale side, because, especially with dairies, they’ll have their heifers raised somewhere else off site and a lot of times, they’re co-mingled with other people’s heifers, as well,” he said.
Then, after having been gone for a while, Armstrong said, those animals are then often are returned to the farm without the cattle operator knowing whether and to what kind of diseases their animals have been exposed to, he said.
One disease that particularly comes to mind Armstrong said, it Johne’s disease, a contagious, chronic and usually fatal infection that primarily affects the small intestine of ruminants. The disease itself is caused by the Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis and is a very slow onset disease that causes weight loss and diarrhea over time, Armstrong said.
Another disease that can severely affect cattle operations unless biosecurity protocols are in place is the bovine leukosis virus
(BLV), a blood-borne disease in which one of the primary signs is the development of tumors.
When it comes to biosecurity on cattle operations, it can be divided into external and internal protocols. External protocols refers to the practices and procedures that are set in place to limit the transmission of pathogens from outside sources.
Examples of external biosecurity include how to manage routine visitors, such as the milk truck, feed delivers and borrowed equipment as well as how to manage bought or leased animals.
“The biggest step for biosecurity, and we have learned a lot more about this since the pandemic, is contact tracing. Just having a log of who is on your farm, where just everyone who is on your farm needs to sign in, so they can see who was on the farm land. That’s a good first step,” he said.
Armstrong said some producers have set up stations where trailers, tractors, trucks and more are either cleaned or sanitized before entering the farm. Sometimes something as simple as a tractor tire picking up infected manure somewhere and then tracking it onto the farm can potentially lead it to spread on the farm.
“Cleaning is always a good first step,” he said.
Internal biosecurity, Armstrong said, refers to practices and procedures on the farm that are set in place to prevent the transmission of pathogens between different areas on the farm.
As most harmful diseases within a farm are transferred from older animals to younger animals, Armstrong said one way to help mitigate the risk is by washing off the boots before entering the calf barn or having a different set of clothes designated for only working with calves.
Besides the importance of protecting the herd by implementing external and internal biosecurity protocols, having a day-to-day biosecurity plan in place if an animal disease breaks out, can also help get the disease contained before it is spread. In the end, it also saves the producer time and money, Armstrong said, as an uncontrolled outbreak can be economically devastating.
Having good biosecurity protocols in place will also help producers, whether they produce milk or meat, to continue to produce food that is safe to the public, Armstrong said.
To start implementing biosecurity protocols on a farm, Armstrong said it can be helpful to determine what the goal is. Is there a specific disease that is already on the farm that he or she is looking to target? Are there any diseases they are worried about getting?
If it is difficult to set a goal or really know where to begin, Armstrong encourages farmers to speak with their veterinarians. In addition to the training veterinarians have when it comes to biosecurity, they are also usually familiar with the farm’s particular system and knows how things kind of work together.
Writing down protocols, practices and procedures, even if they are simple, is an important step. That way, employees and other people who visit the farm have something they can reference. Another way to keep the practices and procedures in the forefront of people’s minds is to hang up various posts and signs in different places as a reminder, Armstrong said.
It is also important that everyone understands why the practices and procedures are important and that they understand what they need to do. Armstrong said that when an individual understands the why, he or she is more likely to implement it.
One important factor of the plan that is set up, Armstrong said, is to make sure there is a way to measure whether the procedure or practice is effective. For instance, is a particular disease not as present as before the plan was implemented? How many animals were affected?
While testing the animals is an option, it can get quite expensive given the number of animals producers often have. However, Armstrong said, testing about 30 animals or so often gives the producers a fairly accurate proportion of what the testing of the 30 head reveals is likely to be found in the entire herd.
As a biosecurity plan is implemented, Armstrong encourages producers and others to check the plan a few times each year to make sure it is being followed. It usually doesn’t take much of a compromise to eventually lead to many others.
“It’s good to go over it and make sure that the things aren’t drifting away from what the actual plan is,” Armstrong said.
Each biosecurity plan is tailored to each farm’s needs and goals. Unless one is already implemented, Armstrong encourages farmers to consider setting one up.
