Buckman’s shortstop Aaron Weber fields a ground ball during the Billygoats’ 6-2 win over the Steves. Saturday. 

The Buckman Billygoats faced the St. Stephen Steves, Saturday, Aug. 13, in the Region 8C Tournament. The Goats cruised to a 6-2 win over the Steves, led by their stout pitcher Matt Tautges and stingy defense.

The Goats recorded four innings of three batters up and three batters down. They outhit their opponent 13 to five and didn’t give up a hit until the fourth inning.

Jack Suska rounding third base in Buckman’s win over the Steves, Saturday. 

