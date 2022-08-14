The Buckman Billygoats faced the St. Stephen Steves, Saturday, Aug. 13, in the Region 8C Tournament. The Goats cruised to a 6-2 win over the Steves, led by their stout pitcher Matt Tautges and stingy defense.
The Goats recorded four innings of three batters up and three batters down. They outhit their opponent 13 to five and didn’t give up a hit until the fourth inning.
In the first, Noah Boser hit a ground out but drove in the team’s first run.
In the second, Lane Girtz hit a two run single into right field that increased the Billygoats’ lead to 3-0.
The Steves managed to get on the board in the fourth after a solo home run by Mat Meyer, making the game 3-1.
Both teams played solid defense for the next two innings until, in the seventh inning, the Billygoats drove in three more runs to extend their lead.
Boser hit a double deep into right field, driving in Girtz to make it 4-1. Later in the seventh, Matt Kummet and Travis Kahl hit back-to-back RBI singles to give the Goats a comfortable 6-1 lead.
The Steves managed to score once on an RBI single in the top of the eighth, but the Buckman defense didn’t break. The Billygoats walked away with a 6-2 win.
Tautges pitched a complete game, striking out eight batters and giving up just two runs on five hits.
At the plate, Girtz and Boser drove in two runs each. Boser finished with three hits on five at-bats and Girtz finished with two hits on five at-bats.
Following the win, the Billygoats will play the Pierz Lakers, Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1:30 p.m. for the third place in the Region 8C Tournament.
