The Buckman Billygoats took down the Pierz Lakers on the road, Friday, July 15, winning 6-4 in Victory League action.
Buckman scored twice in the first inning on two singles, but Pierz came right back, scoring three runs.
In the second, the Billygoats scored two more runs on a Matt Tautges double to put themselves back in the lead. They scored once more in the third and fourth innings, increasing their lead to 6-3.
The Lakers scored one run in the ninth to end the game 6-4, ending their six game win streak.
The Billygoats Tautges drove in three total runs and Noah Boser drove in one.
On the mound, Tautges pitched a complete game, striking out 12 batters and giving up four runs on seven hits.
For the Lakers, Noah Cekalla and Carter Petron both hit 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Cekalla scored once.
Preston Rocheleau pitched for six innings, striking out six batters and giving up just one run on four hits.
The Lakers lost just their third game, falling to 11-3. They play their Pierz rival Brewers, Saturday, July 23, at 4:30 p.m.
The Billygoats hoped to build off of their win and end their season on a high note, but they fell in their final game of the regular season, 6-5, to the Aitkin Steam. No stats were available.
Buckman finishes its season 9-5.
Royalton drops final game
The Royalton Riverdogs ended their season with a 7-1 loss to the Foley Lumber Jacks, Saturday, July 16. No stats were available for this game.
With the loss, the Riverdogs final record falls to 4-12.
Cubs beat Falcons
The Randall Cubs traveled to Flensburg to take on the Falcons, Saturday, July 16, and won 10-5.
Randall was able to put seven runs on the board before the Falcons drove in one run in the fifth. The Cubs responded by scoring three more in the sixth, ultimately putting the game out of reach with a score of 10-1.
The Falcons managed to score once in the seventh and three times in the ninth, but they were stopped there by the Randall defense.
At the plate, Randall’s Hudson Filippi and Brett Strack recorded two RBIs each, with Filippi scoring once and Strack scoring twice.
Travis Wenzel pitched six innings for the Cubs, striking out 10 batters and giving up one run on two hits.
For the Falcons, Simon Pantzke recorded three RBIs.
Pitcher Tucker Vetsch took the mound for four innings. He gave up zero runs and a hit, as well as walking three batters.
The Cubs end their season with a win, finishing with a 5-10 record.
The Falcons had one more game to get their first win, but lost to the Opole Bears, Sunday, 4-2.
Brent Carry and Russ Fellbaum drove in the team’s two runs.
Gunnar Gustafson pitched four innings for the Falcons, striking out two batters and allowing just five hits while giving up zero runs.
The Falcons finish their season without a win, with a record of 0-15.
Bulldogs get burned
The Pierz Bulldogs traveled to Nisswa to take on the Lightning, Friday, July 15, losing 12-2.
The Lightning recorded 12 hits while the Bulldogs recorded seven. No other stats were available.
The Bulldogs finish their season with a 5-8 record.
Skis continue to dominate
The Sobieski Skis took down the Freeport Black Sox in a 3-1 game, Saturday, July 16.
Riley Czech drove in the game’s first runs in the second inning with a two-run home run. Collin Kray drove in the Skis’ third run in the eighth on a single.
On the mound, Collin Eckman gave up just five hits and zero runs on 7.2 innings pitched. He also struck out five batters and walked one.
The Skis squeaked on out against the St. Stephen Steves, Sunday July 17, winning a narrow 5-4 game. No stats were available for this game.
The Skis improve to 13-3 and travel to face the Cold Spring Springers, Friday July 22, at 7:30 p.m.
Upsala falls in final game
The Upsala Blue Jays lost their final game of the season to the St. Stephen Steves.
In the 12-5 loss, Brock Cichon hit 2-for-5, drove in three runs, scored once and recorded a home run.
Nick Frieler took the loss for the Blue Jays on the mound. He pitched four innings, giving up four runs on four hits.
The Blue Jays finish the regular season with a 6-8 record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.