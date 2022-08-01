The Buckman Billygoats hosted the Pierz Brewers in Victory League baseball action, Saturday, July 30. In the 8-4 win, the Goats recorded 14 hits to the Brewers nine.
After a scoreless first inning, the Brewers drove in their first run in the top of the second. With runners on first and second, Pierz’s Preston Veith hit a line drive to the shortstop, who managed to get just enough of the ball to keep it from getting past the infield. In an attempt to get the force out, the infielder missed the throw to second, allowing a Pierz runner to score.
The Billygoats responded by scoring four runs in the bottom of the second. Following a Travis Kahl single, Andrew Rueckert sent a pitch over the head of the center fielder for an RBI double, tying the game 1-1.
With the bases loaded, the Goats drove in another run on a Jack Suska single to give them a 2-1 lead.
With the bases still loaded, the Billygoats drove in another run but were caught in a double play. Buckman’s Matt Tautges hit a ground ball to Brewers’ second baseman Ryan Stuckmayer. Stuckmayer tossed it to his shortstop, Rylee Rauch for the force out at second, who in turn gunned it to Jonah Prokott at first, for the double play. The Goats took a 3-1 lead.
Lane Girtz drove in the fourth run on a single. The Brewers got the final out on a ground ball to first base.
The Billygoats added two more runs, one in the third and one in the fourth, on two solo home runs by Rueckert and Suska, giving them a comfortable 6-1 lead.
The Brewers found some momentum in the fifth, scoring twice on two singles from Stuckmayer and Cody Kimman to bring the score within three.
Buckman’s Suska drove in a run in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly to give the Billygoats a bit more breathing room to make the game 7-3.
The Brewers scored on an error in the eighth to cut the score to 7-4, but the Billygoats added a run of their own on a Noah Boser RBI double.
The Brewers were unable to recover any lost ground in the ninth, ending the game 8-4.
Buckman’s Suska led his team at the plate, driving in three runs on two hits. Rueckert totaled two RBIs on two hits, a double and a solo home run, while scoring twice. Kahl recorded three hits on five at-bats, including a double and two runs scored.
Tautges pitched a full game for Buckman, striking out 11 batters and walking five. He gave up four runs on nine hits.
For the Brewers, Stuckmayer took the lead at the plate, recording two hits on five at-bats and an RBI. Veith also went 2-for-5.
On the mound, Pete Schommer took the loss after three innings. He was relieved by Kimman in the fourth, who struck out three batters and gave up two runs on five hits in five innings.
