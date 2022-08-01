goats
Buckman’s shortstop Lane Girtz makes a diving play for a ground ball as Pierz’s Pete Schommer runs to third. 

The Buckman Billygoats hosted the Pierz Brewers in Victory League baseball action, Saturday, July 30. In the 8-4 win, the Goats recorded 14 hits to the Brewers nine.

After a scoreless first inning, the Brewers drove in their first run in the top of the second. With runners on first and second, Pierz’s Preston Veith hit a line drive to the shortstop, who managed to get just enough of the ball to keep it from getting past the infield. In an attempt to get the force out, the infielder missed the throw to second, allowing a Pierz runner to score.

Pierz Brewers’ Mike Leidenfrost makes contact with a pitch in Saturday’s game against the Billygoats.

