Little Falls Public Works is doing its part to protect the environment with the help of a major change in the way it treats the city’s wastewater.
A $20 million upgrade to the wastewater treatment plant that began in April 2019 is about two-thirds of the way done and slated to be complete in September 2021. The result will be cleaner water coming out of the plant and into the Mississippi River.
Perhaps the key upgrade is that the new wastewater treatment process will remove phosphorus — a leading cause of algae blooms — from the outgoing water.
“All of this goes downstream to everybody that pulls water out of the Mississippi River,” said Little Falls Public Works Director Greg Kimman. “We want to do our part and protect that natural resource so that everybody has clean water to drink in the future.”
Part of that is done through a completely re-vamped disinfecting process. Prior to the upgrade, the wastewater treatment plant used chlorine as its main disinfectent, which was applied to the water just before it was pumped into the river. Now, a strong UV light will be used to penetrate the water and kill the microorganisms that are harmful to the ecosystem and water supply.
A total of about 1 to 1.2 million gallons of water passes through the treatment plant every day. It will be rated for 2.4 million gallons once the upgrades are complete.
The plant is also specifically designed so that it will continue to function properly even in the unlikely event of a backup generator failing during a power outage. The wastewater enters the facility in its southernmost building, which sits atop a hill from the remainder of the process.
“Naturally, gravity brings it down through the facility,” Kimman said. “Even if there’s a power outage, it would still flow through the facility. We do have a backup generator, but there’s always that ‘What if? If power goes out and the generator fails, what do you do?’ In this case, Mother Nature will help it naturally drain through the facility.”
When wastewater enters the facility, it first goes through a series of small strainers, which filter out any trash or large debris present in the sewage. It then enters a large tank where it spins to separate the dirt from the wastewater. The dirt is then emptied into a dumpster while the water flows out and, eventually, into a selector tank.
The selector tank allows for aeration and clarification before the water is sent into an oxidation ditch. There, air is continuously added with the help of 100 horsepower motors.
“We are constantly moderating the levels and the pH of everything to make sure it’s running properly,” Kimman said.
During that process, the solids settle to the bottom and are pumped into another tank where they can be stored for up to 180 days. Every other day, excess water is taken off and sent into another tank where it spins through a second clarification phase before it moves further through the facility. The solids, meanwhile, form a “cake” that is then used for land application.
The water is then pumped through the UV disinfectent area, where any remaining microorganisms will be cleaned out before it is pumped into the river.
This marks the third time the Little Falls wastewater treatment plant has undergone a major overhaul. The plant was originally built in 1958 and went through upgrades in 1985 and 2002 prior to the current project.
Kimman said Little Falls did secure a $7 million grant from the state to help pay for the project.
“It’s still a lot of money for the city to do this, but it’s definitely something that we’re looking forward to doing in order to come into compliance and protect our natural resources,” he said.
In the midst of the facility is a relatively small office building. There, tests are completed on the water coming in and out multiple times per day to ensure everything is working properly. There is also a computer system that allows employees to monitor each of the city’s 19 lift stations.
“This is the heart of the whole operation right here,” Kimman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.