The last couple of years have not been easy for any non-profit organization.
Take into account a program that is basically just starting out, and the outlook is even more bleak.
That wasn’t the case, however, for the Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) program in Pierz. Despite the pandemic, the school-based program has thrived in its first three years.
“It’s been great to see the growth that we’ve had in Pierz,” said BBBS of Central Minnesota Program Coordinator Kayla Meyer. “We receive more and more interest every year. The level of leadership we’ve seen in Pierz from our bigs has been amazing.”
“Bigs” are the high school students or adults who act as mentors to the “littles,” elementary-aged students — grades K-6. Students are eligible to apply to be a big once they reach the second semester of their freshman year of high school.
BBBS of Central Minnesota Program Director Ann Matvick said during the first year in Pierz, about seven matches were created with high school bigs. That number was up to 14 during the 2020-2021 school year.
Meyer, who is tasked with overseeing the school-based programs in Pierz and Foley, sets up those matches. She does so by trying to align the interests of both the big and the little. That way, when they have their weekly meeting, they can engage in an activity that is fun for both the mentor and mentee.
“If we have a big and a little who are both interested in art, maybe they’ll go outside and draw on the sidewalk with chalk or work on some sort of craft together,” Meyer said. “We have a lot of athletic matches, so they’ll go shoot hoops for an hour or just run races.”
In the school-based program, littles can be referred to BBBS by teachers, other school staff members or their parents/guardians. Bigs then spend time with their littles and become an encouraging influence in their lives. Whether it be through playing a game or just listening to the littles tell them about their day, the bigs serve as a positive role model outside of their family.
But it isn’t only the littles who get something out of the relationships.
According to Matvick, bigs are often surprised by how much of an impact their littles make on them. She said, for some of them, its their first taste of volunteerism or involvement in the community. It also helps their listening skills and teaches empathy.
“For us, it’s great to see the impact that is made on both the littles and on the bigs,” Matvick said. “We are able to watch them both grow and mature over the course of their mentorship. In some cases, you’ll have a little who is very shy and barely says a word. Then you’ll see them a year later and they talk non-stop. You see that relationship they built and the positive affect it’s had on both of them.”
Anyone who takes part in the program — whether as a big or as a little — can benefit financially, as well. Scholarships are available to BBBS members to help pay for the students’ secondary education.
Bigs are also eligible for awards, something of which those in Pierz are well aware.
Two years in a row, a Pierz High School student has won the state Big Brother or Big Sister of the Year Award. In 2020, that award went to Adam “Bubba” Funk, one of the first high school students from Pierz to sign up to be a big brother. This year, Emily Sadlovsky was named the 2021 Minnesota State High School Big Sister of the Year.
In order to win the statewide award, both Funk and Sadlovsky had to be nominated by a little, a program adviser or BBBS staff member. A Program Advisory Committee with BBBS of Central Minnesota then reviews all of the nominations and judges them on topics including the impact they’ve had on their littles and on the agency itself. Once a regional Big Brother and Big Sister of the Year have been chosen, their nominations are advanced to the state level, where another committee looks at their resumes in comparison to other regional winners.
“We have certain expectations when it comes to our bigs, but both Bubba and Emily definitely went above and beyond,” Meyer said. “I know Emily has just been so supportive of her little. They both just did so much to encourage and inspire their littles, but also to get other high school students involved in the program. Both just did such an amazing job.”
One does not have to be a high school student to sign up as a big, either. Matvick said there are already some 2021 graduates in Pierz who intend to continue with the program even though they are no longer students. As the program continues to grow, that will come in handy. In Pierz there is a need for more male mentors and more littles.
To learn how to apply to be a big in Pierz, contact Activities Director Dave Rocheleau at the school, or contact Meyer at (320) 241-7996, or via email at kayla@bigdefenders.org. For parents or guardians interested in having their youth matched with a big, they can complete an online application at bbbs.tfaforms.net/4841119, or visit www.bigdefenders.org/enroll to learn more about enrolling. For more questions, contact Meyer.
Meyer said she is pleased with the success the program has had in Pierz, and she is excited to see it flourish even more in the future.
“A lot of times a little will say their big brother or their big sister is their best friend,” she said. “They have just been a constant in their life, someone they can trust and open up to. A lot of times it’s those little things that tend to have the biggest impact. You can just see when their big comes to pick them up from class, they’re just so happy to see them. It really does make such a big impact on them.”
