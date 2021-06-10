Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is proud to announce the recipients of their Federated Challenge Scholarship, which is exclusively available to youth involved with the program, either as a Little or as a High School Big.
The Federated Challenge Scholarship, made possible by Federated Insurance and the Federated Challenge, awards deserving Big Brothers Big Sisters’ program participants who plan to continue their education in a non-four year post-secondary program at an accredited Minnesota school that is focused on apprenticeship, certificate, trade school, technical or community college.
The recipients of the Federated Challenge Scholarship are:
• Abigail Graves-Petron, a graduate of Sauk Rapids-Rice High School, will be attending Alexandria Technical and Community College for welding;
• Brookelyn Schyma, a graduate of Foley High School, will be attending St. Cloud Technical and Community College (SCTCC) for sonography;
• Emily Schimnich, a graduate of MTS MN Connections Academy, will continue her studies at SCTCC for dental hygiene;
• Eric Symanietz, a graduate of MTS Minnesota Connections Academy, will continue his studies at SCTCC for computer programming;
• Ethan Matvick, a graduate of Foley High School, will continue his studies at SCTCC for generals/business pathway;
• Joseph Skroch, a graduate of Foley High School, will continue his studies at SCTCC for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration;
• Kaylee Becker, a graduate of Pierz Healy High School, will be attending Central Lakes College for accounting;
• Lainey Priglmeier, a graduate of Foley High School, will be attending Central Lakes College for videography;
• McKenna Gross, a graduate of Foley High School, will be attending SCTCC for pre-dental hygiene;
• Olivia Binsfeld, a graduate of Sartell High School, will be attending Hennepin Tech for EMT/paramedic;
• Patrick Thayer, a graduation of Apollo High School, will be attending SCTCC for Generals/Graphic Arts; and
• Trista Thell, a graduate of Foley High School, will be attending SCTCC for accounting.
“It is an honor for Big Brothers Big Sisters to partner with Federated Insurance, whose generosity and philanthropy help us impact the lives of young people and build the future of our communities. This year, we were able to award $35,900 in Federated Challenge scholarships,” said Jackie Johnson, Big Brothers Big Sisters executive director, said.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota was established in 1969. Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.
