Bicyclist killed, but left a legacy of love for many

Life as Andrea Davis of Little Falls knew it came to an abrupt halt a few weeks ago when the love of her life, Michael Ostrom, tragically died early in the morning of Aug. 28., biking home from work.
“Our lives will never be the same,” she said.
Davis said that the investigation is ongoing into her fiancé’s death since Ostrom, for unspecified reasons was already laying in the lane of traffic near the intersection of Highway 27 and Highway 238 near Little Falls, when he was struck by an SUV.
He left behind seven children — three sons he had in his previous relationship, Davis’ daughter, Rayden, 8, whom he planned to adopt once he and Davis married, their daughter, Waverly, 11 months old and their twin daughters, Arrow and River, who Davis is due to give birth to within eight weeks.
“He was an amazing father who was like a kid at heart. He would do anything for his girls, even for Rayden. He saw Rayden as his own and they did so much together,” she said.
It also wasn’t unusual to see him crawling on the floor to play with Waverly. He just loved spending time with them. He also loved his boys, two of whom were twins, as well, Davis said.
Although Ostrom and Davis were only together for two years, their story really began more than 20 years ago when they were both about seven years old. She was going to school at Hoover Elementary in Coon Rapids and he attended the elementary school in Elk River.
“He was my first penpal that we did through school. We wrote to each other for a while and saw each other at the deaf and hard of hearing track day, so we saw each other often,” she said.
Davis said that while she was born deaf, Ostrom lost his hearing when he was about seven years old after the neighbor kid knocked him down. Hitting his head on a rock, he lost all of his hearing.
Looking back, Davis said she had always had a crush on Ostrom since their childhood years. Even during high school, but by then, he had started dating the sister of one of her classmates. She also never really let on how she truly felt about him at that time, Davis said.
“Our appearances were so opposite. He was such a preppy and bad boys type while I was more of the gothic type. Sadly, we judged each other based on looks and missed out on how much we had in common. During high school, I thought he was one of the most handsome guys I had ever seen, but I always felt like I was out of his league, so I kept my distance. I was a very quiet type of girl in high school. That is something I wish I could have changed, so we would have had at least 20 years together, if we only had known at that time how much we truly clicked,” she said.
After they graduated from high school, life took them in separate directions — her to Massachusetts and him to Brainerd.
Davis said about 15 years passed by before she and Ostrom connected again over Facebook. However, how much they clicked instantly became evident to both of them. Knowing how precious and short life is and not wanting to waste any more time, the two immediately started planning their future together.
“When we reconnected, we just immediately knew we were meant to be and just immediately started planning a family and wedding. We even picked out rings together after a few months,” she said.
Davis said the two even shared the same birthday, March 12, 1986. Born in different hospitals, Ostrom was only an hour and 40 minutes older than Davis — something he was happy about, she said.
Another fun detail they discovered was that they had often been at the same location at the same time, yet had never run into one another. They played at the same park when they were younger, their families had family reunions annually at the same place and at the same time in Mora and so many other unique moments.
“It was truly a kismet for us,” she said.
Early on in the relationship, Ostrom formed a special bond with Davis’ daughter, Rayden. Since he was a contractor, he used his skills to build her a variety of things, such as sandbox, bike jumps, a swing set and more. The two had also kind of started their own tradition of going on bicycle rides nearly every day. Although Rayden can hear, she learned to communicate through sign language before she started to speak. That was how they all communicated.
“As a fiancé, he was the protector of the family. He was always looking out for us all. He always wanted to be sure I was doing well and was happy. No matter how tired he was or how stressed he was, he always put us, his family, first before his needs,” she said.
Davis said Ostrom was also just as giving of himself when it came to friends.
“As a friend, he had an amazing heart, a caring heart, and was always very willing to listen and give advice. He would drop whatever he was doing to help out a friend in need anytime of the day,” she said.
Within a year of reconnecting, Davis became pregnant with Waverly. As he had three boys before, Davis said he was very thrilled when he found out they were having a girl. It is something she is glad she was able to give him. Not long after, she became pregnant with twin girls. He was looking forward to their births. Tragically, his life was cut short before he had a chance to, Davis said.
Their plan was to get married after the twins were born. She and Ostrom also had a five-year plan to remodel their current house to flip it for profit and buy land in Idaho and build their dream home.
“We picked Idaho because we both loved the country and wanted to be surrounded by forest, water and the mountains and to have the land to watch our girls grow up and play freely. We also wanted to raise farm animals,” she said.
Davis said that she hopes to find someone who can help her finish the remodeling of the home. However, at this time, she doesn’t even know where to start, who to trust or who to ask to finish what Ostrom wanted to do with the home.
They had also hoped to have a son together and even had the name picked out, Davis said.
In the hour or so before Ostrom’s death, he had worked the late shift at Barrett Petfood Innovations in Little Falls. Riding his bicycle to and from work was a way to save on gas, Davis said.
It was a job he enjoyed a lot, she said.
Davis recalls when she was notified of her fiancé’s fate that morning at about 5 a.m. The police, clergy and an interpreter came and rang the doorbell, which then sent a signal to her clock and vibrated her bed to alert her that someone was at the door.
“They told me that Michael had been killed. My world just turned upside down. Everything came crashing down. I couldn’t believe it. We had a whole future planned and with twins on the way,” she said.
Since Ostrom’s death, many community members have rallied around Davis and her children to show their support. In many ways, she believes it is because he had already touched the lives of so many other people in the short time they have been in Little Falls. He was loved by many.
“The community has been amazing. I am speechless how supportive they have been,” she said.
As a family, Davis said they loved spending time together, traveling, hiking, camping and more. Ostrom also liked going fishing, riding ATV, dirt bikes, hunting and so many other things life had to offer.
One activity Ostrom really loved too was to throw darts with friends and other people. To help Davis and the family, the Michael Ostrom Benefit Dart Tournament will be held, Saturday Sept. 25, at 2 p..m. at the Rustic Saloon, located at 112 First Street SE in Little Falls. A raffle will also be held at the event. Raffle tickets can be pre-purchased at the saloon.
A fundraiser is also set up for Davis and the children by friends of the couple at www.gofundme.com/f/father-of-four-died-in-a-tragic-accident.
In addition, a baby registry is set up at Target for their unborn twin baby girls. To purchase a gift registered baby item, visit www.target.com, click on the registry link and search for Michael Ostrom.
Babies on Broadway in Little Falls is also coordinating a community baby shower for Davis until Oct. 5 with 25% off on items purchased for the unborn twins.
