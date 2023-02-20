    When Kelly Yetzer, aesthetic specialist and owner of BeYoutiful Ink Studio + Academy in Little Falls, went through training many years ago to become a permanent makeup artist, the class was a week long.

    Looking back, allowing students to start tattooing on people’s skin on the third day after having only having been taught in a classroom on the first day and practicing on fake skin on the second, is a recipe for disaster. Having encountered several clients over the years who have had a bad experience with inexperienced permanent makeup artists, she recently made the decision to rebrand her business and add an academy. That way, she can offer individualized training to make sure the person is actually ready to tattoo on real skin. She also offers targeted training, from microblading to all things permanent makeup, she said.

BeYoutiful Ink Studio + Academy offers permanent makeup training in rural area
Kelly Yetzer is adamant about students truly knowing what they’re doing and having adequate hours of practice on fake skin before they start tattooing on people’s faces.

