Beyond Duality, a place to heal from human trafficking

(This is the first article of a series on human trafficking. Next: What are the warning signs an individual may be being trafficked and risk factors that may lead to trafficking.)
Having worked with victims of human trafficking for several years, Cassiopeia Daddino and her daughter-in-law, Brittany Daddino, recently established the non-profit organization, Beyond Duality.
“We have dedicated our lives to ending human trafficking and we walk, talk, eat, sleep, live and breathe the work,” Cassiopeia said.
While the organization is located in Little Falls, the two women travel across the United States to search and find missing persons who are being trafficked. Because of their own individual experiences of being trafficked, Cassiopeia and Brittany have an insight into the world of human trafficking that helps them in knowing where to look and in receiving information, they said.
It’s also a very heartbreaking endeavor, Cassiopeia and Brittany said. Not only in the fact that millions of children, young women and men, are trafficked each year, but the reality that many die before help arrives.
“We always hope to find them alive,” Cassiopeia said.
After Cassiopeia was able to escape from being trafficked, she went through several years of therapy. It was the beginning of healing from a lifetime of being trafficked. Wanting to help others, she pursued a college education to become a mental health practitioner herself. She graduated from University of North Dakota in 2018 with bachelor degrees in neuroscience and in psychology. She also earned a master’s degree in linguistics in 2019.
Beyond Duality provides one-on-one person person-centered individual counseling through individual sessions as well as the organization’s 24-hour support line. The organization also has an on-site spiritual intuitive mental health practitioner and several volunteer counselors.
“We are able to support our survivors in person, via video telehealth as well as instant messaging services. We meet our survivors where they’re at and work from there,” Cassiopeia said.
While space is limited, Cassiopeia said Beyond Duality offers temporary safe shelter to as many survivors coming out of a human trafficking situation as they can.
“We have housed and fed many in guest bedrooms and on our own couches and until we have enough room for them all, we will keeping on keeping on with out make-shift housing situations,” she said.
Cassiopeia said the ground-work missions the team of search and uncover specialists conduct are the root of the organization. It is a team she is very grateful for as they are committed to making a difference.
“Our dedicated team has yet to say no to a chance at finding even one lost soul. They get their hands dirty, volunteer for trauma and eat fear for breakfast,” she said.
As there are many people who support human trafficking, whether directly or indirectly, Cassiopeia said, searching for those who are missing, sometimes invites potential trouble and can become quite dangerous. At a somewhat recent run to New Orleans, La., two men attempted to kidnap Brittany from a gas station restroom. Thankfully, they said, they were able to recognize the signs, get away and stay safe.
As Cassiopeia speaks 39 languages, such as French, German, Romanian, Slavic Russian, Ukrainian, Portugese, Italian, Sanscrit, Hebrew, Aramaic and Arabic, she said she was able to understand the intent the two men had despite the fact that they spoke in a foreign language.
Cassiopeia, Brittany and the others who work with survivors are also threatened by traffickers from time to time, whether it is with violence or death. Sometimes attempts have been made on their lives, but they do what they can to stay safe, Cassiopeia said.
Beyond Duality strives to raise awareness about human trafficking throughout Minnesota, as well as online. All too often people may not realize or even want to believe that human trafficking has difference faces and occurs in all communities, including Little Falls.
One thing Cassiopeia and the others at Beyond Duality want people who are currently being trafficked to know is that there is hope for a better future and that it is possible to heal. They encourage survivors to contact them.
“We care and we believe them,” Cassiopeia said.
For more information, to donate or to seek help, visit www.beyonddualityinc.com or call (320) 980-0937. Cassiopeia said the organization’s phones are open 24 hours for current clients and for new inquiries, that someone will return their call as soon as possible.
