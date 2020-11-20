Justine Marie Beto, 24, Little Falls, was granted a stay of adjudication Wednesday for two felony harassment convictions in Morrison County District Court.
The stay means Beto will serve her time with five years of probation. If she violates the terms and her sentence is revoked, however, she will serve 39 months in prison and the remaining 21 months on supervised released.
The convictions stem from separate incidents during which Beto violated a restraining order on both March 27 and March 29.
A Morrison County District Court Judge had previously issued a restraining order on May 5, that prohibited Beto from having any contact with the protected party.
According to the criminal complaint on the May 27 charge, the protected party contacted the Little Falls Police Department to report that Beto had violated the restraining order by going to their place of employment at approximately 5:30 p.m.
A sergeant with the Little Falls Police Department responded and located Beto at her residence in Little Falls. Beto acknowledged that there was a restraining order in place and admitted to going to the protected party’s place of employment knowing that they worked there. Beto told law enforcement that she did not know the protected party was working at the time and went there to pick up some items and talk to a friend.
She also stated that she has frequent contact with the protected party and “talks to (them) nearly every day.” She told officers that the protected party called her frequently and asked for money.
Beto’s criminal history shows that she was previously convicted for violating a separate Order for Protection on July 18, 2018.
According to the complaint from the May 29 incident, the Little Falls Police Department received a report from the protected party on May 29 saying they had received a Snapchat message from Beto. An officer responded to the scene and the protected party showed the officer a copy of the message.
The officer called Beto on the phone, at which time she admitted that she was aware of the restraining order and had just gotten out of jail for contacting the protected party. Beto admitted to sending the protected party a message via Snapchat.
Beto pleaded guilty to the above listed charges. As part of the plea, a third charge of violating her restraining order was dismissed.
