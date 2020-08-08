Justine Marie Beto, 23, Little Falls was charged with a felony violating a restraining order in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stems from a July 28 incident, when the protected party in the restraining order alleged that Beto had contacted them.

The officer called Beto who allegedly admitted to contacting the protected party.

A restraining order against Beto was issued May 5 and allegedly served to her May 8.

Beto has previously violated restraining orders, increasing the current offense to a felony.

If convicted, Beto could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

