Best Mother’s Day gift ever for Royalton mom

After a long journey with many scary ups and downs, Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, is going to be the best Mother’s Day mom Cassie Larkin of Royalton has experienced.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better gift this year,” she said.
Seeing their son Kyan, 8, blossom over the last year because he was finally able to receive Dupixent, a medicine prescribed to those suffering from severe eczema has been great for Cassie and her husband, Nick.
Their journey began in 2013 when Kyan was about six weeks old. As Kyan began to break out more, was fussier than normal and was near impossible to calm down, they tried everything they could think of to stop what was affecting him — from trying different formulas and making other dietary changes to trying just about every over-the-counter medicine for gas there are for babies.
“We thought that maybe it was colic, but the rashes weren’t going away,” Cassie said.
When Kyan was four months old, he was diagnosed with having allergies. However, the rashes were still not going away despite using normal topical creams. Then, two months later at six months old, he was diagnosed with eczema.
Although Kyan was diagnosed early on with eczema, getting it under control has been an uphill battle with many tears and treatments no loving parent can fathom having to give their child.
“From there, it got progressively worse until he was about 2 1/2 years old. We were getting to the point that everything we were doing wasn’t working anymore,” Cassie said.
As a result, Kyan was prescribed to use hard steroid ointments and creams. The eczema affected his entire body and developed infections from time to time. The only way to kill the infection and clean out the cracks was to have him take baths in diluted bleach for 10 minutes. While the baths didn’t physically burn Kyan, they certainly made him have a burning sensation.
“As a parent it was so hard to hear him scream out in pain. We knew it was what was best for him, but a child that young can’t understand why,” Cassie said.
Kyan was also hospitalized a few times because of infections related to the eczema.
The weather affected Kyan’s condition, too. Both hot and cold weather exacerbated the eczema.
“We often had to keep him inside during summer and during winter. It was a battle for lots and lots of years,” Cassie said.
Because of how sensitive Kyan’s skin was, he had to wear a special pajamas. He also had to continuously wear special white cotton gloves to keep infections away.
Starting school when he was five wasn’t easy for Kyan. His swollen fingers made it difficult to even hold a pencil. Many of the other students also didn’t understand why his face and hands were blotchy and why he itched so much.
“He’d scratch his head and they’d think it was lice,” Cassie said.
Although Kyan was bullied at times, Cassie and Nick are thankful for what the teachers at Royalton Elementary School did to address it.
“They helped teach the children that everyone is unique, that everyone has different qualities and struggles in life and what makes them special and that this is what makes Kyan special. They were also educated about it, that it isn’t contagious and that it isn’t something to fear,” Cassie said.
Working with Dr. Sheilagh Maguiness, a pediatric dermatologist at the University of Minnesota, for many years, Nick and Cassie learned about Dupixent. It was a new drug that was coming out to treat severe eczema. Once Kyan was on it, he responded well to it. The rashes disappeared, he was able to play outside and lead a normal life.
However, later they learned that because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had not yet approved the medicine for use in Kyan’s age range, the insurance company would not pay for it. As Kyan needs two injections per month of Dupixent, his parents couldn’t afford the out of pocket cost. Each injection costs about $3,000.
Even though Nick and Cassie knew they were doing everything they possibly could to help their child, they still felt like they were failing him.
“We felt helpless and defeated. It was frustrating because you see your child struggle, knowing it can be a game changer for him and it’s like they don’t care. It has been hard,” Nick said.
Unwilling to give up, they decided to bypass the insurance company and approach the manufacturer directly. There was a grant program available that could lead to Kyan getting the medicine after all.
“We were approved in the preliminary stages. Then COVID hit and everything got shut down. We didn’t hear or know anything,” Cassie said.
Then, during the Fourth of July weekend last year, Nick and Cassie received a phone call from Dr. Maguiness with news they had hoped and waited for. The FDA had finally approved Dupixent for Kyan’s age range and that he was eligible to receive the injections.
“The year 2020 was a year many want to forget, yet 2020 provided something we have been waiting for, for eight years,” Cassie said.
The injections are given twice a month at home and take about 10 seconds to administer, Cassie said. As they alternate the thighs the injection is given in, Kyan has become very good at keeping track of which leg is next.
Since Kyan has been taking Dupixent, he has blossomed, is more outgoing and enjoys being able to play outside, whether hot or cold. He also no longer gets bullied or teased.
“It feels really good to be able to go outside; to be a normal kid,” Kyan said.
Some of his favorite activities to do includes jumping on the trampoline, driving his four-wheeler, going to the cabin and going fishing with his dad. He also enjoys being able to play more with his younger sister, Vaela, 6.
“I am happy because he is feeling better. It’s fun to be able to play with him more,” Vaela said.
This summer will also be the first time Kyan is able to participate in an outdoor sport.
“I will try soccer this summer. I like soccer,” Kyan said.
One thing, Nick and Cassie discovered during their fight for their son was that many times people hear about eczema they may envision a small itchy patch. Once they explain the severity of it for Kyan, most are shocked.
“It has also made people recognize that there are so many different varieties and levels of this and that it’s not just an itchy patch. This was a life consuming medical condition we were dealing with on a very daily basis,” Cassie said.
Besides his eczema diagnosis, Kyan also battles a variety of allergies of his esophagus. As a result, there are certain foods he cannot eat. Those are allergies he cannot outgrow,
Looking back at their journey, Kyan said he is very thankful for his parents fighting for him as well as taking care of him.
Kyan is looking forward to Mother’s Day and giving his mom her gift. One surprise he has for her that she won’t know until she reads this story is:
“You’re very special because you have always taken care of me. You have struggled with making me feel better these past eight years. Thank you for all the stuff you have done for me. I love you, mom,” he said.
“I couldn’t ask for a better person to raise our children with,” Nick said.
Happy Mother’s Day.
