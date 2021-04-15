Little Falls Community High School (LFCHS) announced that Ben Rekstad was chosen as the Boy of the Month for March. He is the son of Dan and Peggy Rekstad.
Rekstad takes his education seriously as indicated by his success in the classroom. In addition to being a successful student, he has been involved in soccer, hockey and golf during his high school years as a Flyer.
“It has been a joy to have Ben Rekstad in my advisory throughout his high school career. Ben is the type of student that any teacher would be pleased to have in their classroom. He is kind, considerate and has a positive attitude on a daily basis,” said Heidi Larsen, Rekstad’s adviser. “He demonstrates the characteristics of a successful student and citizen in our community. Ben is a solid role model for other students to observe. He is ethical and can be trusted to always do the right thing. Even though it’s been a challenging year for all students throughout the pandemic, Ben continues to shine. He has a positive outlook on his future and knows how to persevere through challenging situations. I have had the privilege of watching Ben grow academically, socially, and emotionally throughout the years, and he has turned into a fine young man who will make great contributions to those he reaches.”
Jeff Massmann, LFCHS physical education teacher, describes Rekstad as a friend to all students in class. Because of his genuine personality and kind heart, Massmann said he finds Rekstad to be an excellent leader who is great at reading a situation.
“I find Ben to be an incredibly, trustworthy young man. He is a genuine, happy individual who always follows through on his work,” Massmann said.
Rekstad enjoys playing soccer and hockey, golfing and going fishing during his free time.
Future plans for Rekstad include joining the Air National Guard. He also plans to attend the University of North Dakota to get his pilot’s license and eventually become a commercial pilot.
