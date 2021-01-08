Ruby Lynn Harrison, 25, Bemidji, was charged with a felony count of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance — heroin — in Morrison County District Court after an incident which occurred on Dec. 18, 2020.
According to the official statement, on Dec. 18, 2020, a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol on Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle on the side of the road. The deputy pulled up behind the suspect vehicle to see if assistance was needed.
The female in the driver’s seat was identified as Harrison. Neither she nor a passenger in the vehicle had a valid driver’s license. The passenger allegedly told the deputy that he did not have insurance on the vehicle and would walk to Little Falls. Harrison re portedly said she would like a ride to Little Falls.
The criminal complaint said the deputy told Harrison that he would need to search her before giving her a ride. During the search, he looked inside her bag and located drug paraphernalia and some drugs, which Harrison allegedly told him was heroin. The drugs later tested positive for heroin and weighed six grams within its container.
If convicted, Harrison, who has a prior fifth-degree controlled substance crime conviction, faces a penalty of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.