Dylan Wesley Stately, 28, Bemidji, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to 17 months at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility and ordered to pay $18,058.27 restitution on a felony conviction of theft of a motor vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 5, 2020, an officer with the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a motor vehicle theft from the Minnesota Power hydro station, commonly referred to as Mill Park. A Minnesota Power employee reported that a truck was missing from their garage.
Minnesota Power was able to track the vehicle using GPS, and it appeared to be located on or about 40th Street near Bowlus. Morrison County dispatch received a call shortly thereafter from a witness who advised he had discovered a Minnesota Power truck while he was in the woods.
The officer contacted the witness, who said the truck was near a creek just northeast of their location.
The officer eventually located a truck that “appeared to have gotten stuck” on the north side of the creek. A short distance away, officers saw a subject with no shirt walking away from their position. The subject stopped when directed to do so, and was identified as Stately.
Stately eventually admitted to law enforcement that he had stolen the truck. The vehicle had sustained severe damage.
