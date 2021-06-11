Murry D’Andre Tucker, 23, Bemidji, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court Wednesday, to 17 months at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility and five years of supervised probation for a conviction of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
The conviction stems from a July 15, 2020, traffic stop in Motley. A trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol noticed both the driver and a passenger in vehicle that passed by him attempted to slump back to avoid being seen. The suspect vehicle then parked at a convenience store and the occupants went inside.
The trooper pulled into the parking space adjacent to the suspect vehicle and observed, in plain view, a number of items that were suspicious, including leafy marijuana debris on the console. While speaking with the backseat passenger, the trooper detected the scent of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
When the front seat occupants returned to the vehicle, the trooper explained his observations. The front seat passenger — identified as Tucker — admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle earlier that day. He told the trooper he had about “one to two pounds” of marijuana that he had just purchased in the metro area for personal use. A search of the vehicle turned up a duffel bag belonging to Tucker that contained 446 grams of marijuana — .98 pounds. There were also nine packs of THC edible candies.
Tucker told the trooper he paid around $1,600 for it.
