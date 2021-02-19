Jered James Conkle, 24, Bemidji, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court Tuesday, to 120 days of confinement for a gross misdemeanor conviction of obstructing the legal process with force.
A felony charge associated with the case was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 17, 2020, a trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol was on routine patrol on Highway 10 near Motley when he saw a vehicle with illegally dark tint parked at a gas station. When the trooper pulled up next to the vehicle, he also observed it had illegally smoked taillights.
The trooper noted that, when he approached the vehicle, both male occupants of the vehicle showed signs of recent drug use “with bloodshot eyes and sores on their faces.” The trooper could see a hypodermic needle cap, tin foil with a black burn and a pack of new drug baggies on or near the console inside the vehicle.
Before the trooper could do anything further, the driver, later identified as Conkle, opened the door in an aggressive fashion and exited quickly. The trooper gave Conkle loud verbal commands to stay in the vehicle, but he ignored the orders.
When the passenger of the vehicle began reaching around inside, the trooper feared he might be reaching for a weapon. He pulled out his side arm and directed Conkle to stop. He escorted Conkle back to the vehicle, at which point he began to actively resist and tried to turn around. Conkle was told he was under arrest for obstruction, and was escorted to the ground when he continued to resist.
A search of the vehicle turned up drug paraphernalia, two bags that field-tested positive for methamphetamine weighing a total of 4 grams and a bag containing .08 grams of heroin.
Conkle will serve the remaining 36 days of his sentence after getting credit for 84 days served.
