Tony Raydell Lee, 49, Bemidji, faces felony domestic abuse charges in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a Jan. 11 incident when a patrol officer reported observing a vehicle speeding on Highway 10.
The driver was pulled over and allegedly identified as Lee.
The officer identified the passenger as a woman who has an order for protection (OFP) against Lee.
Lee was arrested for violation of the OFP.
Due to previous violations the offense is enhanced to a felony.
If convicted, Lee could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
