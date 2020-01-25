Tony Raydell Lee, 49, Bemidji, faces felony domestic abuse charges in Morrison County District Court.

The charge stems from a Jan. 11 incident when a patrol officer reported observing a vehicle speeding on Highway 10.

The driver was pulled over and allegedly identified as Lee.

The officer identified the passenger as a woman who has an order for protection (OFP) against Lee.

Lee was arrested for violation of the OFP.

Due to previous violations the offense is enhanced to a felony.

If convicted, Lee could face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

