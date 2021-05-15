Beloved Little Falls elementary teacher retires after 33 years

One thing that is for sure when Shelley Baumgartner, title I teacher at Lindbergh Elementary School in Little Falls retires June 1, is that she will be missed many, students, parents and staff alike. She has made that kind of difference over her 33 years of teaching first grade, third grade, fourth grade and title I at Lindbergh.
“We can never replace all that Shelley means to Lindbergh Elementary School,” said Elementary Principal Rusty Gwost.
Baumgartner started teaching at Lindbergh in November 1987. It has been a very rewarding career. Looking back at her journey into the educational field, Baumgartner said she hadn’t always aspired to become a teacher. Initially, she had her sights on becoming a dental hygienist. That changed once she became a student helper in the kindergarten classroom.
“They needed one and I said I would help since I didn’t have too many classes. I loved being with the kids and that is when I knew I wanted to be a teacher,” she said.
After Baumgartner graduated from Bemidji State University in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, she started teaching fourth grade at the elementary school in Moose Lake. It was a long-term substitute teaching position. Still to this day she is in contact with some of the children she taught there.
“It’s been fun to watch them grow. Now they are 46 years old and many have families, children and jobs,” she said.
Once her substitute teaching position ended in Moose Lake, Baumgartner started at Lindbergh where she remained throughout her career.
Some of the most treasured memories Baumgartner has from teaching are getting to know the students, laughing and building meaningful bonds with them. She’s also found that once the bond is formed, it’s often easier for the children to learn.
“I think when they feel comfortable with you, they want to come to group every day and want to engage with you and talk about theirs as well as your life,” she said.
Showing kindness and a genuine interest in the students’ lives has also helped her get a greater understanding of what their needs are. It also generates sympathy as each student has their own struggles from time to time.
Baumgartner said it isn’t unusual for students to tell her that they love her. When they do, she reciprocates the words. If they ask for a hug, she gladly gives them one. It makes her feel great to know she has made an impact on the students over the years.
The impact she has made has also been evident to her coworkers.
“Shelley has been an exemplary teacher for all her students over the years. She is a consistently strong advocate for children and an excellent communicator with parents who immediately gain trust with their children spending their days with her. She has been an incredible asset for the district in the way that she models best practice for young teachers who instinctively emulate her classroom philosophy. Her impact in our district on hundreds and hundreds of students has been impactful and life-changing,” said Supt. Stephen Jones.
Elementary teacher Lori Dahlman, who has known and worked with Baumgartner for a long time, has also witnessed the impact she has made.
“She was truly born to be a teacher. Her dedication, her enthusiasm, creativity and authentic love for her students is amazing. She works hard to not only make sure her students are learning, but that they are having fun while learning. She will be greatly missed at Lindbergh, not only by students, but also by the staff,” Dahlman said.
For the last 25 years, elementary teacher Julie Roesch has been teaching with Baumgartner. When she first started teaching fourth grade at Lindbergh, Baumgartner was her mentor.
“She guided me to become the teacher I am today. She is an amazing teacher and an even better person. She has the biggest heart and is the kindest person I know. She loves every student she works with and believes each one of them is capable of great things. Shelley is always so positive and willing to do anything for anyone,” Roesch said.
Baumgartner also taught Roesch’s two daughters when they were in third grade.
“They learned so much in her class and gained a love for learning. I am so thankful to call her my friend and colleague. I am a better person and teacher for being around her the last 25 years,” Roesch said.
Gwost said there are so many things that can be said about Baumgartner.
“She’s a great team player and I love that she encourages her teammates to eat lunch together and plan for the students together. Every team Shelley has been a part of at Lindbergh has functioned at a high level and I think that says a lot about her contributions as a teammate and as a professional. Shelley is also a master at building meaningful relationships with students and families. It seems every child knows who Shelley is and she always has a kind greeting for the students when she sees them,” Gwost said.
While colleagues, parents and students are sad to see her go, they are also excited for her new adventure in retirement. It is definitely a well-earned one, said Jones and Gwost.
“I will miss them all. It has been my life for 33 years,” Baumgartner said.
However, she is looking forward to the opportunity to spend more time with her husband, Dr. Todd Baumgartner, their daughters, Janna Thoma and Kallie Gapinski, sons-in-law Isaac Thoma and Kyle Gapinski and their grandchildren, Danica and Brooks.
Baumgartner is also looking forward to traveling more. Some of the destinations she and Todd have wanted to go to for a while are Italy, Greece, Hawaii and a variety of countries in Europe.
Ready to embrace the new chapter in her life, Baumgartner said she is thankful to the Little Falls School District for giving her the opportunity to have a great job for 33 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.