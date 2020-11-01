Bellefeuille named November Employee of the Month

When Troy Bellefeuille, cashier at Westside Liquor in Little Falls, was notified he was named November Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, he was \taken utterly by surprise. It was an honor he had not expected in a million years, he said.
“I had no idea what was happening when they awarded it to me. I was not expecting it at all, but it does make me feel proud and honored. It’s rewarding,” he said.
Bellefeuille started working at Westside Liquor 11 years ago. What drew him to the position was simply the manager asking him if he was interested in an open position. She knew he, like so many others, had just been laid off from his work at Crestliner in Little Falls and was looking for work.
“When she asked, I just thought, ‘Why not?’ I didn’t know at the time that I would like it as much as I do,” he said.
Since Bellefeuille started working at Westside Liquor he has learned a lot about the different alcohol varieties brands and getting a sense of what people are looking for when they ask him for a recommendation. He strives to keep their customers happy and is always ready to greet them with a smiling face, even if it’s behind a mask during COVID times. Most can tell by the eyes anyway, he said.
Bellefeuille’s personality and positive attitude are obvious to his supervisor, Tricia Brausen.
“Troy’s personality really comes out at work. He doesn’t make his job feel like work. He truly enjoys what he does and I don’t think a lot of people can say that. Troy’s easy-going personality and positive attitude are just a few attributes that make Troy an asset to Westside Liquor,” Brausen said.
Bellefeuille was nominated for the recognition by customer Amber Sobiech.
“Troy has always been so friendly and willing to help you as soon as you come in the door. He greets you with a smile and goes out of his way to help you find what you are looking for. His friendly, positive attitude is so refreshing and genuine. It really says a lot about a business when they have such friendly and hardworking staff. Thank you, Troy,” Sobiech said.
Bellefeuille said it makes him feel very humbled that someone would nominate him for the recognition.
“I never thought I would make a difference selling booze,” he said.
Besides enjoying the interaction with the customers, Bellefeuille likes the constantly changing products. There is always something new and exciting to try. It’s also fun to get customers to try a new product and see what their thoughts are about it. Everybody has their own preference. His is dark, imported beers or other beverages that are richer, have more flavor, are creamier and may have a stronger alcohol percentage, Bellefeuille said.
Just as fun as trying new products can be, keeping up with all of them can also be quite challenging as they are constantly changing, he said.
What makes working at Westside Liquor even more enjoyable is that fact that he has good coworkers. Besides himself, there are five other employees.
“They are fantastic to work with. The owners, Bob and Linda Feuling, are great to work for, are nice people and I love working for them,” he said.
When Bellefeuille isn’t working, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Tamara and their children, Ashton, Isaac, Abrian and Braelyn. He also likes to research different alcohol products and follows a wide variety of breweries on Facebook.
As Employee of the Month, Bellefeuille will receive gift certificates from Bursch Travel Agency, Fitness Connection, Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls, GoldSmith Jewelers, Linden Hill Historic Event Center, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, Red Door Yoga+, Subway and Vacuum Cleaner Outlet and Service Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.