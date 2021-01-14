Swanville Public School announced that ninth-grader Morgan Bellefeuille has been named as the December 2020 Junior High Student of the Month. He is the son of Molly and Kris Bellefeuille.
Bellefeuille has played football, basketball and track since seventh grade. He is also a three-year veteran of the school play.
He’s been on the Student Council since his eighth-grade year. He is consistently on the A Honor Roll.
“I have enjoyed having Morgan in class the last several years. He is a positive upbeat student who is quick witted and a lot of fun to be around, but he also takes class seriously. He is always focused and works hard to achieve good grades,” said Social Studies teacher Tom Bzdok. “Morgan is well liked and respected by his classmates and sets positive examples for them to follow.”
Bellefeuille said his favorite thing about school is learning new things every day, and his advice to other students is “Never give up, the more effort, the better the reward.”
Outside of school, Bellefeuille is very involved in Boy Scouts. He enjoys playing sports, collecting sports cards, playing video games and just hanging out with family and friends.
Bellefeuille plans to attend college for some form of engineering.
