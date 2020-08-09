By Amanda Rasinski
Staff Writer
Bees and other pollinators contribute to 35% of global agricultural land and support the production of 87 of the leading food crops worldwide, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
Anyone who loves chocolate, coffee, blueberries, apples or any fruit variety should care about pollinators, said Dan Shaw, senior ecologist and vegetation specialist from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR).
“Things that people really like, they are at risk if we lose pollinators,” he said.
Butterflies, hummingbirds, beetles and, of course, bees are all types of pollinators that contribute to plant success. Bees are so good at their pollinating duties that they’re used commercially to pollinate large crops around the country. However, populations have been in danger.
One major threat to the more than 400 bee species in Minnesota is a loss of habitat, which provides bees with both a home and a food source, Shaw said. In an effort to bring habitat back, especially to the many areas that have become residential, the BWSR started the Lawns to Legumes Program, June 2019, providing resources, training and even grant funding to encourage Minnesotans to turn their yards into an oasis for pollinators.
Many lawns with standard flush, golf-course looking grass do not provide a habitat sustainable for bees. So the program encourages planting native small flowers and grasses which can be cut low and still provide a food source for pollinators.
“This type of program has multiple benefits. It’s very focused in providing habitat to pollinators but there’s climate change resiliency that’s happening with these plantings, water quality improvements, rain gardens, bird habitats. The key being, there’s been some significant decline in bird populations that have been documented in the country. They tend to be birds that rely on insects that are decreasing the most. With decreasing insect populations we’re seeing decreasing bird populations,” he said.
Basically, Shaw said, bringing back native habitat has a ripple effect, it will hopefully increase pollination and other insect populations which will turn and increase native plant populations, providing increased habitat and food supply for birds and the plants also improve the environment by filtering water, soil and air.
One pollinator the program targeted in particular is the Rusty Patch Bumblebee, the first federally endangered bumble bee in the country.
The program even involved entire communities which are called demonstration neighborhoods, where pollinator friendly yards are planted and can be observed for progress. BWSR has 13 demonstration neighborhoods throughout the state, and 35 applied to participate in the program.
For the individual part of the program, where residents can receive training and even grant funding to plant a bee friendly yard, the BWSR received over 7,500 applications which they will likely continue to pull from and the program progresses.
“We need the public as engaged as possible to be part of the solution. We’ve seen high interest from public, which is great,” Shaw said.
A standard pollinating bee is not innately aggressive, Shaw said, and they just want to collect pollen and go about their business. It’s the yellow jackets and the hornets that people should watch out for and often confuse with bees, said Minnesota Extension educator and bee researcher at University of Minnesota, Elaine Evans.
Evans’ research focuses on conservation and habitat improvements to support pollinators, this work also has a focus on the endangered Rusty Patched Bumblebee.
“I think a lot of people, they are familiar with seeing bumblebees and honeybees, but we do have this huge diversity of other bees. In Minnesota the current count is 469 different species of bees and one of those is a honey bee and then there’s 23 different bumblebees, but then all the rest of those are all these different kinds of bees,” she said.
Wild bees come in all shapes, sizes and every color of the rainbow, Evans said. She encourages anyone curious enough to sit near a flower filled area and note that most of the insects flying in and out of the center are bees, even if they don’t look like it.
“Because they’re not really noticed that much, a lot of times they don’t really get credit for what they do. So they do end up contributing to a lot of pollination of our fruits and vegetables,” Evans said.
Any honeybees seen in an area are likely just a few miles from where they are commercially raised, and don’t necessarily contribute to pollinating local gardens like people think, Evans said.
Even though they are generally raised, honeybees face population issues as well and can suffer from a lack of flower variety, disease and more.
“Bees get all their nutrition from flowers,” Evans said, “Pollen from different plants do have different nutrition in it. We know that honey bees do better with a diversity of different kinds of pollen.”
Access to native plants is important, Evans said, as some non-native plants have been bred for beauty and may not even produce nectar or allow access to it, like a store bought rose with tight petals.
Each bee and each flower are sometimes tailored to each other, Evans said. Not every bee type visits every flower, meaning all species are important for plant life and the environment.
“So it is important to have this diversity of bees to help support that diversity of flowers. About 80% of the flowers that we have are depending on pollinators to move their pollen to be able to reproduce,” she said
As for food items, Evans said it’s wild bees to thank for fruit crops and anyone who likes tomatoes can thank bumblebees, that most often pollinate the plant.
“It’s this broader connection to a healthy ecosystem. The plants that they’re supporting are helping to build soils they are helping to filter water they’re helping with sequestering carbon and help us with controlling global warming that’s happening. So these pollinators are really helping these connections that are helping to keep our overall environment functioning,” Evans said.
So what does Evans recommend to help the bees and other pollinators? Especially if someone lives in a residential area? Plant a bee lawn.
The lawns, she said, can be mowed down the way most people want, but still have blooming flowers for bees. The BWSR has noted 33,000 page-views on its do-it-yourself pollinator lawn website, Shaw said. And that the page has resources and lists of native plants residents can introduce into their yards to help the bees.
White clover or creeping thyme are just a couple great options out of dozens to choose from, Evans said. Although she says her rule of thumb is to look at flowers bees seem to like in the area, even on plants at a nursery.
Flowering trees and shrubs are great to plant as well to help pollinators in the spring before many flowers bloom.
Another way to help bees is to avoid the use of pesticides and make sure not to plant flower seeds treated with pesticides, as it can kill bees and other important pollinators.
“A lot of the pesticides people spray are for cosmetic reasons and not really for the health of the plant,” Evans said.
But if it’s highly necessary to apply a chemical to a plant, she suggests doing it on a still day and to find a spray that doesn’t linger. Those pesticides include fungicides and insecticides, she said.
“At the bee lab we really recommend people use an approach called integrated pest management, where your pesticide is just part of what you’re looking at for managing pests, looks at overall plant health and other options sometimes there are natural enemies of those tests that can be encouraged,” she said.
Leaving untouched corners of a yard and cutting perennials while leaving a stalk behind can give bees a place to live, Evans said, as most bees only collect pollen for a few weeks and spend the rest of the year burrowed in the ground or living in a plant stem with their babies. A bee house can be used as well, but Evans encourages regular cleaning to stave off disease.
Lastly, anyone wanting to help bees can do so by taking photos of them and submitting them to iNaturalist, a citizen reporting platform, either online or through the app. These submissions help researchers identify populations and create ways to protect them, Evans said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.