Joshua Kenneth Bednar, 42, Hillman was charged with felonies for first degree burglary and third degree assault in Morrison County District Court.
Bednar also faces a misdemeanor for domestic assault.
The charges stem from an Aug. 24 incident, when an officer responded to a report of an assault.
On the scene, the resident stated that his mother and her friend, the assault victims, were staying with him that night.
His mother reportedly said that she and the friend were sleeping on the couch when Bednar entered the home and woke her up by grabbing her neck and pushing her.
The friend and second victim allegedly said he woke up to the woman being assaulted and attempted to intervene.
Bednar allegedly threw a flashlight at the second victim’s head, leaving a large laceration identified by the officer.
The woman allegedly reported that she and Bednar used to be in a relationship and that he had assaulted her in the past.
She also reportedly believed that he is stalking her.
In questioning, Bednar allegedly admitted to entering the residence and getting into the altercation, but said that throwing the flashlight was self defense.
If convicted, Bednar could face up to 20 years in prison and/or a $35,000 fine.
