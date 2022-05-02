Beack’s Dairy Farm named Century Farm

It was cheaper land that led Otto and Bertha (Rueckert) Beack to settle in Hillman in 1916. Recently, the Beack family farm was named a Century Farm by the Minnesota State Fair.
Ronald, who is a grandchild of Otto, and still lives on the family farm with his wife, Donette, said the recognition means a lot to the family. To think, the land and the home have been in the same family for more than a century, he said.
Born in Germany on May 19, 1889 to Herman Beack and Amelia Flemming, Otto immigrated to the United States in 1892. He later met Bertha and the two married, March 16, 1911, and lived in Olivia before they moved to Hillman.
Otto and Bertha had four children — Erwin, Esther, Verlinda and Arthur.
Ronald’s dad was Arthur. He was 25 years old and not yet married when his father, Otto, died suddenly Sept. 21, 1951, at the age of 62, from a brain hemorrhage. His wife, Bertha, continued to run the farm after his death with help from Arthur. In many ways, it marked the time that he took over the farm, Ronald said. A little more than a year later, he also married Constance Rickhoff, Oct. 11, 1952, and the couple had two children, Linda and Ronald.
Growing on the family farm, Ronald recalls many of the stories told by his dad, mom and grandma. When Grandpa Otto and Grandma Bertha first came to Hillman, they were able to purchase a lot more land for the money they had made selling their property in Olivia. Old records reveal that the Beacks purchased 80 acres in Hillman for $37.50 per acre.
Most of the property was forested with only about four acres of open farm land. Otto and Bertha built a farm house on the homestead and added more rooms over the years. While the old barn has been long gone, the old farm house still stands today. It is in a rough shape.
When the Beacks first homesteaded in Hillman, Ronald said there was no electricity on the farm at the time. He doesn’t know exactly when it was installed, but recalls the simple wiring and only a few lamps available in the home, growing up.
“There was one light in each room upstairs. There were no plug ins in the walls,” he said.
The light in Ronald’s room included a single light bulb with a draw string that was used to turn it on or off. In the same socket the light bulb was screwed into was a single outlet. One just had to make sure the cord was long enough to reach it in order to plug something in. On a few occasions, it was used to plug in a radio, Ronald said.
“Linda’s room had a switch in it. She was modern,” Ronald said.
Linda’s room also had a heat register which helped keep her warm, especially during the cold winter months.
“I was in the other room that didn’t have one, so you just put more quilts on in the winter time,” he said.
Ronald also remembers when the floor of the house would start to sag.
“I remember when I was a kid. There was a spot in there where we’d open the floor up. Dad would go underneath when the logs would go down, jack it up and block it,” he said.
A lot of times, rocks were used to hold up the log. The floor would get re-planked and the floor was straight again.
From first through sixth grades, Arthur and his siblings, as well as his children, attended Remy School, a country school that at the time was considered to be large with its two large rooms. Most country schools only had one large room, Ronald said.
The school was located about a quarter of a mile down the road, which made the walk easy.
When they enter their junior and high school years of grades 7-12, the children were transported to a larger school by bus, Ronald said.
The farm has been the home to cows for about a century, as well. First, Grandpa Otto and Grandma Bertha had cows and other farm animals. His dad, Arthur, continued to milk cows, but also started driving the milk truck for extra income. Following in his father’s footsteps, Ronald became a milk truck driver, as well.
At this time, the farm is home to about 24 milk cows. Altogether, Ronald and Donette have about 50 head with dry cows, heifers and calves included. While the barn is equipped with a pipeline for the milk to travel to the 500-gallon milk tank, Ronald and Donette carry the milk machines to each cow to be milked twice a day.
Over the years, Arthur expanded the farm by purchasing another 40 acres. Ronald and Donette bought an additional 40 acres. Since then, 80 acres have been split between the couple’s sons, Jeremy and Daren. Their son, Kyle, remains living at home.
When Ronald and Donette were researching the Beack family farm history, they were happy to find that quite a bit is stored at the Morrison County Recorder’s Office. Some details also revealed history that none of the family members had necessarily been told, such as that after Grandpa Otto died, Grandma Bertha went into serious debt, but was later able to recover.
While the Beacks continue the farm’s legacy and celebrate the honor of being named a Century Farm, Ronald and Donette said all of the credit for all of that really goes to the past generations. Looking at what was going on in the country, as well as in the world, throughout the decades, it makes the award even more meaningful, they said. Events, such as World War I, the Spanish flu pandemic, a severe recession in 1920-21, the Great Depression from 1929-39, World War II and more.
“Back in the day, compared to us, there were some really tough times, so really for anybody to be able to hold on to it from then to get it to where we could keep it, to make it to 100 years, the credit goes back,” Donette said.
As the original farm house is in rough shape, the Beacks are uncertain how long it will remain standing. A few years ago, Donette said, one of Esther’s children came with her entire family since they were all at her house that day for Thanksgiving, to see the house where she had grown up. One of Esther’s grandchildren had been given the assignment by her teacher to research her family history, which in turn, sparked the interest to see and take photos of the home.
Constance died May, 1999. Arthur followed her in death, July, 25, 2000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.