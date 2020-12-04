The holiday shopping season is a time of joy for many, but it is also rife with opportunities for scammers.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said scam activity reported to his office varies from month to month — it was actually down in November — but it’s always wise to be on guard for those looking to prey on unsuspecting citizens.
Larsen said the sheriff’s office received three scam reports in September, nine in October and three more in November. Those, however, are only the cases that are reported.
“If you’ve been a victim of a scam or someone tried to scam you, we’d like to know about it,” Larsen said. “That way we have eyes on it. If we see a lot of the same scams going around, that’s what triggers us to put information out on Facebook or put out a press release to make sure people are aware of a specific scam that’s circulating.”
Larsen said many calls ask for gift cards, or even just numbers off of them. He said it is always wise to be suspicious of anyone asking you to pay for anything using a gift card, not to mention anyone trying to get personal information.
Though Larsen said he is not aware of any in the county, some scams have also circulated involving COVID-19. In the most common among them, victims receive a message attempting to sell something that will prevent or treat the illness. Such messages or calls are never legitimate, he said.
During one call reported on Sept. 29 that Larsen noted, the scammer told the victim that they were calling from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was then led to believe an arrest warrant would be issued for his wife’s arrest if he did not pay $500 immediately.
Scammers also commonly use spoofing technology, which can make it appear as though they’re calling from a legitimate agency. If a call is suspicious, Larsen suggested residents hang up and call that agency back to verify whether or not they had recently called.
“If it was really the sheriff’s office, obviously we’re not going to be calling and asking for money over the phone,” Larsen said. “We’re going to show up at the person’s residence and take care of the issue in person.”
Another victim in Morrison County noted receiving an email claiming to be from Delta Airlines. When they called the number back to verify a flight, they were told they could upgrade their seat if they paid in gift cards. Scammers were able to steal more than $10,000 from another Morrison County victim when they were led to believe their email account had been compromised and the victim had to pay in gift cards to protect their information.
“Scammers can be friendly and sympathetic, but they are often threatening and demanding; they don’t give the victim time to think,” Larsen said. “They put pressure on you so you don’t think and question whether the call is legitimate or not.”
Larsen said the best ways to avoid falling victim to a scam are not answering unrecognized phone calls or clicking on links from unknown email accounts, don’t give out any personal information and always do some research on whoever is contacting you to ensure they are legitimate.
“People need to protect themselves,” Larsen said. “Review your financial statements regularly to make sure there isn’t any unauthorized activity, and don’t always believe caller ID.
“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” he said.
