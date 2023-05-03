Nick Riba, special agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Predatory Crime Section, recently visited Little Falls and spoke about the online dangers social media presents to youth. His presentation was a part of the Social Media and Youth event, April 18.
“You never know who you are talking to online,” he said.
Riba said the last six years that he has worked with the Predatory Crime Section at BCA has been eye-opening to him as to what occurs online with social media and how it has evolved. The majority of his work has been centered around internet crimes against children.
In the presentation, Riba explained the process in which BCA becomes involved.
“BCA takes in all of the cyber tips for the state of Minnesota and then, they get issued out to local agencies,” he said.
Riba said social media companies, such as Facebook, Google, YouTube and TikTok have to report any instances and images of suspected child exploitation or child pornography to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Once the Center receives the report, it is determined where the suspected exploitation or child pornography occurred. If it happened in Minnesota, BCA is contacted, he said.
“When I started at the BCA in 2016, there were 1,300 cyber tips. There are 12 of us that work it across the state and we rely a lot on our local partners, the Sheriff’s offices and PDs (police departments) and stuff, but there were 1,300 tips. Last year alone, there were 7,700,” he said.
Riba said there are several reasons for the increase in the number of cyber tips, including increased access to the internet and to a variety of devices. Young children are also exposed to and learn how to operate electronic devices at an early age. For instance, it is becoming increasingly common for kindergartners to use an iPad or other form of tablet for learning at school, he said.
“So that’s partly of why we’re here. It’s alarming that there are some 1,700 incidents of suspected child exploitation in Minnesota in one year, and sadly, this is only the ones that are reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” Riba said. “These are not the ones that are sextortion related, where somebody reports to a local police department that they accidentally sent pictures to somebody, and then, they’ll only want money. That doesn’t actually get flagged, so there are unfortunately a lot more incidents of this out there than just the 1,700.”
Riba said there are a lot of people, who are looking to take advantage of and exploit children. Many are also willing to go out of their way and travel long distances to commit the crime.
During the presentation, Riba showed a slide of various headlines of news stories of men being arrested and charged for soliciting sex from minors. One of the men, Riba said, had traveled from Louisiana to St. Cloud. Another had driven from Vergas to St. Cloud.
“People are traveling. They’re going out of their way to meet juveniles for bad reasons. What the internet has done is it has exposed us and our kids to a lot more people a lot farther away, and has made people accessible online that you normally wouldn’t meet,” Riba said. “You can go on chat groups and certain apps and befriend someone from Ireland, from Ukraine, from anywhere around the world. You can reach out and have a conversation. Thirty years ago when I was a kid, that didn’t happen.”
Riba said Thorn, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending child sex trafficking and the sexual exploitation of children, conducted a study as to why children and teenagers may not tell their parents or law enforcement about interactions they have online. Riba said a quote given by a 17-year-old student at an anonymous school speaks of how today’s parents may not really understand what it’s like or know what to do, because they didn’t grow up in an era where access was so immediate.
Her quote was, “I trust my parents, but sometimes I don’t trust them in that way because like you said, they don’t have as much experience on social media and stuff. They know about it, but they don’t really have personal experience,” Riba said.
Riba also spoke about sextortion, which occurs when a person sends nude or suggestive photos of themselves to an individual, and that person then threatens to share the photos with other people, in return for something. It isn’t unusual for the perpetrator to request the victim send more photos or videos or may coerce him or her to engage in other acts, Riba said.
During the presentation, Riba showed a short video clip of simple cartoon cats Thorn has put together that helps youth understand what sextortion is and what to do if that happens to them. The video can be viewed by visiting www.stopsextortion.com.
One of the slides Riba presented included photos of him at different stages in life from when he was a young child. It was a way of reminding the youth at the presentation that he too, at one time, was their age.
“I didn’t go through what you’re going through. I didn’t have internet. I didn’t have a cellphone when I was a kid. If I wanted to have a private conversation with a friend, I had to take the phone off the wall, pull the 25-foot cord into the bathroom, shut the door and talk on the landline. It was so much different,” he said. “However, I have been doing this job for six years and I have talked to a lot of children that had been exploited, a lot of children that have been victims, a lot of children that were almost victims, and I’ve talked to a lot of suspects. I may not have lived what exactly you guys are living, but I’ve talked to a lot of people that have and so I’ve gained a lot of knowledge that way.
“I was young, I went through awkward stages, there were times where I didn’t have the best self esteem,” he said.
In another slide, Riba showed photos of a young girl, a young boy and a current photo of himself. Riba said what makes interactions on social media even more dangerous these days is the fact that there are apps that allow a person to make themselves look younger or older or like the opposite gender. In reality, he said, the photos of the young girl and boy were actually photos of him that had been doctored with the use of the FaceApp on his cellphone.
The dangers of the editing capabilities to make oneself either look younger or older works both ways, Riba said. While predators may make themselves look a lot younger than they actually are to lure their victim in, Riba said it isn’t unusual for youth to use the same editing app to make themselves appear older than they are.
“You just never know who you are talking to online,” he said.
One thing Riba wants youth to know is that even when they do make mistakes and end up in problematic and dangerous situations, that it’s not the end of the world, even if it may feel like such at the time.
“Whatever happens online, we can get over it. There’s nothing that’s insurmountable that happens online that you can’t overcome. If you make a mistake, it is what it is, we learn and move on,” he said.
Riba warned youth and adults to be very mindful of who they interact with and what is said. With today’s electronic capabilities, it can sometimes appear like a person is talking with their best friend, when in reality, it actually isn’t, he said.
When interacting with people online, Riba encourages people to compare the conversations to what would occur in person. Because of the influence the internet has had on how people communicate with one another, Riba said what was once considered not normal has now become normal for many, such as initiating a relationship online.
“Normal is different now than it used to be. When I was a kid, if I wanted to ask a girl out, I either had to send a note in study hall or actually talk to her face-to-face. It puts you out there so much more,” he said. “Now, if you want to have a conversation with somebody, you can snap them, you can go on their Instagram, and message them. You can go online someway, somehow and start talking to him, and so there are a lot of relationships that begin online.”
Another form of social media that people may not always consider as dangerous is online gaming, such as playing Roblox and more. While playing together online may seem innocent enough, players, once again, never know who they’re talking to online, Riba said. Because the players are likely interacting with one another, as well as getting into the habit of initiating relationships online, it seems like a normal behavior.
In partnership with the Benenson Strategy Group, Thorn conducted a self-generated child sexual abuse material (SG-CSAM) of youth attitude and experiences in 2021. The research showed that 25% of all minors, ages 9-17, agreed it is normal for kids their age to share their own nude images. Of that statistic, Riba said 14% were in the 9-12 age group and 33% in the 13-17 age group.
“In reality, that’s perception. That isn’t reality, because it’s not normal, but because we’re immersed in it so much, where we see it so often, we’re not alarmed by it,” he said.
Another problem is that because getting unwanted photos of an unknown adult man has become so common, Riba said it’s easy to think that’s just normal. As a result, the chances of the person telling another individual about what he or she receive, decreases.
“But what I’m here to tell you is that, that is not normal and you should tell somebody about it, because nobody likes getting those pictures that they don’t want and you shouldn’t just shrug it off,” Riba said. “It makes your online activity not as fun and it makes it not as safe.”
One practice that has become considered normal online behavior that can also jeopardize the person’s safety is allowing followers on their social media account who are unknown to the user.
“I think this is something that happens a lot. We kind of sometimes build our self-esteem by how many people we have as friends, by how big our snap score is, and for people my age, how many Facebook friends you have. It kind of makes you feel good to think that those are all your friends, when in reality, how many people do you actually know that you are friends with on your profiles? You don’t necessarily see immediate consequences from allowing somebody into your life,” he said.
Sometimes social media users seek support from other users, Riba said. Sometimes it’s just hard to tell parents or best friends about mistakes or other stupid things one has done.
“There were times where I screwed up, made mistakes or did something stupid that I was embarrassed to tell somebody face-to-face, but sometimes that’s a little easier to tell somebody that we’ve never actually met. We’ve only talked to him in words, so a lot of information is shared online with people that we don’t necessarily know, because it’s a little bit easier and makes us feel better and you’re letting them know details about you that nobody else knows,” he said.
One thing Riba has told his kids, which holds true for many other parents, is that, “No matter what you do to screw up, I might be mad, I may discipline you or whatever, but the bottom line is that we can get over it and move on. So your parents will be there for you, your teachers will be there for you, people will be there for you to be able to move on from these incidents.”
Riba compared scenarios to give the audience a mental image of what typical online behavior would look like in the real world and how abnormal it really is.
“You go to Dairy Queen, you get a cone on the north side of town to eat and you sit down on a bench. Would it be a little weird if you had never seen me in your life, I came up and sat down right next to you? You probably would have some red flags going off in your head. Like, ‘What is this guy doing? There are other benches available,’ but I sit down right next to you, that would be a little weird, right?” he said. “If I commented how cute or good-looking you were? So, we just went from a little bit weird, to it getting a little bit more weird. Like, ‘Who is this guy? What’s going on?’ Or if I asked you where you live and if you would take a picture for me? So, now we went like three stages of weird way to like, ‘This guy’s a creep. What is he doing here?’”
Riba said interactions with other people are more tangible when done in person in comparison to online. It’s heard from an actual real person.
“You can see me if I actually said that to you. You can actually hear it from a live, real person. So now to put a little context to it, allowing somebody to follow you or be your friend online, it may seem innocent enough, but in essence, you’re letting a stranger sit closer to you. You’re letting them into your life a little bit,” he said. “Ignoring them or letting someone make inappropriate comments to you, that’s kind of like not moving if I sit next to you and you’re weirded out, because if you ignore them, they are still there and they’ll probably keep making those comments, even if you ignore them.”
Looking at it from the perspective of it occurring online, Riba said it may not seem as bad. But if placed in a context to in-person interactions, it will likely raise red flags that something isn’t quite right.
Then, when a person sends the other individual personal information or nude photos, that in context, it’s like “telling a stranger your home address and standing naked in front of them.”
“The difference is that in real life, we know not to do this and we see immediate consequences for our actions, but in online life, we necessarily do not,” he said.
Because sextortion occurs frequently, Riba said he believes educating youth about what they can do if they ever find themselves in that situation is key. While people may assume this type of behavior affects more girls than boys, Riba said BCA’s statistics show that boys are as much affected as girls, including being the victim of sextortion.
“Hopefully, if you can equate it to real life you’ll be a little less likely to think before you hit ‘send.’ It is not normal for someone you have never met to make inappropriate comments or ask you for pics,” he said.
Sometimes targeted people are challenged to do something. Often it can begin with seemingly innocent requests, such as to dance or show feet, to take off their socks or show their underwear. It’s not unusual for targeted victims to be challenged to go even further, Riba said.
Riba encourages people to be mindful of what they send online, because once something is sent, there is no way of getting it back.
As part of the presentation, Riba talked about different reasons people may choose to hit “send.” One category would be vulnerabilities the individual may have, such as low self-esteem, addictions, age, absent parents, isolation, prior abuse, mental health, disabilities, gender and being homeless or a runaway. Social reasons may include peer pressure, not thinking of the consequences, being curious, expressing feelings, being susceptible to manipulation and decreasing his or her decision making under pressure, Riba said.
One thing that can help an individual make wise choices when faced with requests for nude or suggestive photos, is to prepare and practice the response. As a sender, Riba encourages youth to decide right away that they will not send nude photos, support friends that don’t ask, share or forward and show respect and avoid blaming or bullying others.
To those who request photos from others, Riba said it is not OK to ask. A requester also often applies undue pressure on the victim, as well as an abuse of power, which can have consequences related to school, sports and the legal system. Just as it is not OK to ask for photos, Riba said that it is also not OK to send pictures that were not requested.
Sometimes the person an individual sends nude or suggestive photos to will violate the trust that he or she would be the only one that saw them by sharing them to friends, on social media and by other means. Not only will a decision like that affect the victim tremendously, but it can also cause criminal and legal issues for the person who shared them. It can also lead to consequences at school and any sports he or she may be involved in, Riba said.
Another thing for people to keep in mind is that sending a nude or otherwise exploitative photo of a minor is legally considered distribution of child pornography, Riba said. The person on the receiving end can also get into legal trouble for keeping the photo of the minor as it is then legally considered to be possession of child pornography.
In order to stay safe when surfing the internet and social media, Riba encourages youth to stay in safe online places, to be a tiny bit paranoid, have an exit plan, to think before they hit send, to tell someone if someone is requesting or sending nude photos or is otherwise engaging in harassing behaviors, and to strive to create an overall safe online environment.
Riba encourages parents to set up monitoring apps, to develop co-created contracts for electronic devices, to keep an open door policy for difficult conversations, to talk to their children about unsafe behaviors they’re noticing. Some of those behaviors include leaving the room to answer calls or texts, shutting the computer when a parent walks into the room, turning their phone upside down when they set it on a surface and are texting and reading messages under the table.
“Look for signs of an unhealthy relationship,” he said.
To children and teenagers, Riba said to, “First, never agree to do anything that makes you feel uncomfortable. You’re in charge of your life.”
Other advice Riba has for youth is:
• If something seems off, trust your instincts;
• It’s hard to make a good decision when you’re feeling confused, so you should be as clear as possible in your own mind about what is and isn’t in your own interests;
• If you need help with this, talk to someone you trust, such as a friend, teacher, staff or parent;
• If you receive any unwanted comments or content online, the best thing you can do is to remove yourself from the conversation;
• Understand your safety settings; and
• If you’re under 18 and someone is pressuring you to engage in sexual activities or is sending you explicit material you may call the police or the Cyber Tipline at 1 (800) 843-5678.
