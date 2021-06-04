David George Laughton, 39, Baxter, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of second degree possession of methamphetamine.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 27, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 10 when he observed a vehicle making lane changes without signaling. The deputy stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the rear passenger as Laughton, who had a warrant out for his arrest in Stearns County.
The deputy could smell “a chemical odor” coming from the vehicle, according to the complaint. Another passenger stated that there were probably drugs inside the vehicle, so the deputy conducted a K-9 search. The K-9 officer indicated on a backpack in the rear of the vehicle, near where Laughton had been sitting.
Inside the backpack, the deputy found a baggie with a white crystal substance, a vial with a white crystal-like substance and several hypodermic needles. Laughton allegedly admitted that the substance was methamphetamine, and they later field-tested as such.
The drugs found in the baggie weighed approximately 28 grams, with packaging, and there were 10 grams in the glass vial.
If convicted, Laughton faces a maximum of 25 years imprisonment and/or a $500,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.