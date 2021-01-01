Jared Andrew Senger, 19, Baxter, has been charged in Morrison County District Court with a felony count of theft - taking, using or transferring moveable property without consent.
According to an incident report, TLC Enterprise Owner Douglas Kloss reported a theft of power tools and batteries from his business “over the last few months” to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office in November 2020. He told law enforcement that he believed the thefts were committed by a former employee; identified as Senger.
Kloss allegedly told deputies on scene that Senger was hired in July 2020, but subsequently fired in November due to alleged theft issues.
An investigator with the sheriff’s office who is also employed at the business, allegedly stated that during the past three months, employees had noticed several tools and batteries were missing. They reported missing an estimated 20 batteries, valued at $200 each.
The day after Senger was fired, the investigator went to Senger’s residence near Brainerd to talk with him and his mother. She allegedly granted him permission to search the home, vehicles and garage, during which time he found several tools and batteries that he suspected belonged to the business. Some of the equipment allegedly had “TLC” written on it in permanent marker, which was often blacked out. Senger allegedly continued to insist that the tools were his and refused to turn them over.
Most of the equipment stayed with Senger, as he alleged that it belonged to him; but the investigator was able tto recover eight DeWalt batteries and one power tool that he knew belonged to the business.
Senger voluntarily appeared at the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 1, 2020, where he gave a statement to a pair of officers. In the statement, Senger allegedly admitted to being in possession of some of the missing tools and having them at his residence. He allegedly told officers it was a mistake, but could not give a straight answer as to why he blacked out the “TLC” marking on the batteries and wrote in his own name.
The items recovered at Senger’s residence were returned to the business and were identified as being stolen from the business. The value of just the tools that were returned was $1,160. Many tools and batteries remain missing and are reportedly believed to be in Senger’s possession.
If convicted, Senger faces up to five years imprisonment and/or up to $10,000 in fines.
