Heather Lynn Barthel, 47, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Dondi Renee Klassen, 41, Little Falls, was charged in Morrison County District Court with one felony count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 6, when a law enforcement officer was on a routine patrol on 13th Avenue NE in Little Falls and observed a motor vehicle driving without a license plate on it. The sergeant followed the suspect vehicle and observed it turn off Haven Road onto the bike path adjacent to the roadway.
According to the report, the vehicle came to a stop on the bike path and shut off its lights. The sergeant pulled up behind the suspect vehicle and identified the driver as a male without a valid driver’s license. The male driver was unable to provide insurance and the vehicle did not appear to have any registration.
The front seat passenger was identified as Klassen and the back seat passenger was identified as Barthel. The report states that at the time the sergeant stopped the vehicle, he noted that Barthel was moving all over the rear passenger compartment, sitting upright and bending over like she was “manipulating something” on the floor.
The report states the sergeant decided to have the vehicle towed and advised all occupants of the vehicle they could leave on foot. While conducting an inventory search of the vehicle, the sergeant located a black and white striped handbag under the front passenger seat. The handbag allegedly contained a substance in small zip lock bags that appeared to be methamphetamine. The sergeant checked the rear passenger compartment of the vehicle where Barthel had been sitting and located a clear baggie with a crystal-like substance hidden under the back floor mat, per the report. At that point, the sergeant directed Barthel and Klassen to return to the vehicle.
According to the report, Klassen claimed the black and white striped handbag was hers and stated the crystal substance located in the back seat belonged to Barthel. Both Barthel and Klassen were placed under arrest for possession of controlled substances.
Later at the police department, the sergeant processed the evidence that he seized with the vehicle. The report states that in the handbag belonging to Klassen, there were three hypodermic needles with a red liquid substance inside. There was also a clear plastic baggie with a crystal-like substance, weighing 1.95 grams. There was also another baggie with a crystal substance weighing .46 grams. Another plastic baggie with a crystal-like substance was found weighing .67 grams. Other drug paraphernalia were reported to be in the bag as well. The crystal-like substance was field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
The clear plastic baggie located under the rear passenger side floor mat weighed 15.95 grams and field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Barthel also had a purse that allegedly contained a glass pipe with residue, a needle with red liquid in it that appeared to be methamphetamine and a crystal-like substance in a clear baggie that weighed 2.05 grams, which was later field tested positive for methamphetamine.
If convicted, Klassen could face up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
If convicted on the third-degree substance possession, Barthel could face up to 20 years imprisonment and/or a $250,000 fine. If convicted on the fifth-degree substance possession, she could face up to five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.