Bartells spreads cheer through lights and decor

Driving by the Bartells home along Highway 238 in Upsala, there is no doubt about it — they love to decorate for Christmas.
A wide variety of light displays can be seen in their yard, from Santa Claus standing in his sleigh, pulled by reindeer, to more than 10 trees lit up in different colors and lights outlining the different buildings.
In the middle of the yard also stands a lit cross, a symbol of their Christian faith.
“Jesus Christ is the reason for the season,” Larry Bartells said.
Although it is his wife, Lana, who does the majority of the decorating, Larry helps in one a way that makes a huge difference — he handles all of the electrical hookups of the decorations.
“That’s because I plug too many into one and blow fuses,” she said.
Decorating for Christmas is something Lana grew up with. However, not on the scale she and Larry do.
“It started with my first house and it just grew from there,” she said.
Besides the light show outside, including a Corgie display on their porch, their home is filled with many different Christmas decorations. For about 40 years, Lana has collected Christmas Village houses.
For many years, their children, Jason, Jamie, Tara, Travis and Tony, used to give her houses for Christmas, but that has since changed because of how many she has collected. She has more than 50, she said.
Although each house holds a special meaning, Lana said her favorite is the stable.
Lana also collects Santas. Exactly how many she has is unknown.
One tradition Larry keeps up with every year is to give his wife a Santa decoration from the Jim Shore Hallmark collection. Contrary to the notion that just finding one Santa would be easy, it is actually rather difficult, he said.
“There are so many to choose from. You also have to make sure you don’t duplicate,” he said.
Getting Santas every year from her husband is something Lana enjoys tremendously. There is an indescribable joy in the anticipation — knowing she’ll get one, but never knowing which one.
“They are all different,” she said.
Although the Bartells have several Christmas trees displayed, there is one special tree in the room near the living room. Not only because it is a pine tree they harvested from their own property, but mainly because it is filled with treasured memories.
“To us, it is not a Christmas tree. It is a memory tree,” Lana said.
The tree is decorated with lights and about 75 ornaments. Many of the ornaments they have collected from their travels to various states and countries, such as Mount Rushmore, N.D., Savannah, Ga., Alaska, Germany, Sweden and more.
A large number of the ornaments were also gifts from family and friends. Each year, their children give her horse ornaments as part of the Hallmark collection.
“I just love unwrapping them every year. I try not to sneak peak to see what kind of horses Hallmark is selling,” she said.
The tradition of giving and collecting ornaments continues with their children, too. Lana said as their home was becoming quite filled with the many Christmas decorations, she started giving her daughter, Tara, and her daughters-in-law, Angie (Jason) and Angie (Travis) Christmas houses each year.
Larry and Lana have nine grandchildren — all of whom are thrilled about their grandparents’ fondness for Christmas decorating. Many times they will inspect the decor and immediately know which ones have been moved to another location or are new.
Sometimes they also add their own sweet humor to the story line of the Christmas villages.
As many of the villages have decorative snow in the form of a plastic-like powder, Larry said the grandchildren sometimes blow at it make it fly and then say, “Snow storm,” Lana said.
It all makes them laugh, she said.
It takes Lana about two days to set up all of the decorations, now that she is retired. Before, it took longer than that. The decorations come up the day after Halloween and stay until the day before Valentine’s Day.
Besides decorating for Christmas, she also decorates for Valentine’s Day, Easter and Halloween. Not only for other people, but for themselves, as well.
“I just love holidays and spreading the cheer. On your worst day on your ride home from work and you see that twinkle in the distance, you cannot help but smile,” she said.
