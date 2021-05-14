Katrina Dawn Barrett, 29, Little Falls, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to $100 in fines and nine years of supervised probation for convictions of felony possession of a controlled substance, gross misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process and gross misdemeanor fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
The felony conviction stems from an incident that occurred on Sept. 12, 2020. The Little Falls Police Department received a report from a hotel located in Little Falls that Barrett was occupying a room and was refusing to leave. It was more than an hour past check-out time at the time of the report.
When officers entered Barrett’s room, she was standing at the foot of the bed and appeared to be packing. The officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view “throughout the room.” There were two hypodermic needles, a spoon with rubber band tourniquets, a handful of torch lighters and Q-tips.
Barrett also produced a plastic tray containing a substance that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately .5 grams.
Barrett’s gross misdemeanor convictions stem from separate incidents; one which occurred on May 16, 2019, and the other on June. 30, 2020.
