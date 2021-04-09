Barrett Petfood Innovations may soon be adding another new processing facility in Little Falls.
The company’s first extrusion facility in Little Falls opened less than a year ago, in July 2020. It is already running at full capacity. Along with that, the company wants to open its first freeze-dried pet food facility across the street from its existing plant.
“We would like to — with the help of the city of Little Falls — we would like to build here because we feel like this is a great community,” said Sarah Barrett, vice president of operations and quality for Barrett Petfood Innovations.
Though she said they are still working through the budget, the company is expecting the freeze-dried plant in Little Falls would be a $30 million project. It would be about 80,000 square feet and consist of five freeze dryers, with the capacity to add five more. It would process roughly 5 million pounds of meat per year.
Barrett estimated, conservatively, the plant would initially employ about 45 people, with two shifts of processing and three for monitoring the freeze dryers.
To put the plan in motion, the company is partnering with Anchor Ingredients of Fargo, North Dakota. Anchor currently supplies flour for Barrett Petfood Innovations, and Barrett said it has been a “great partnership.”
The new partnership would be called North Freeze Dry.
“What we do with that freeze-dried is, we will take it over to our extrusion facility across the road and we blend it with our kibble, or we’ll package it at the freeze-dried facility and sell it,” Barrett said. “Either way it can be done.”
She said the freeze-dried market in the United States is limited. That has forced the company to order its products from places such as Washington state, Oregon and Wisconsin, with lead times as long as 16 weeks. Barrett said they currently have to order products months in advance, and often deal with delays.
“With the support of Anchor, we’re able to have our own facility where we can add those inclusions into our kibble,” she said.
It is the next step in what has already been a success story between Little Falls and Barrett Petfood Innovations.
Community Development of Morrison County Executive Director Carol Anderson said when the Brainerd-based company started discussions about opening what would eventually be a 175,000-square-foot facility in Little Falls, it estimated it would employ about 35 people. Right now, it employs 100.
“They found that, because of COVID, the pet food industry is growing,” Anderson said. “People are home more, they decided to get pets. Pets are family, so they want to feed them well. The facility is at capacity and they’re even looking at adding another line.”
Monday, April 5, Anderson and Barrett spoke to the Little Falls City Council and asked for a tax increment financing (TIF) district for the new facility. The specifics of the district will be finalized prior to the May 17 public hearing, for which the Council unanimously approved a resolution.
The specific location of the new facility would be southeast of Barrett Petfood Innovations’ extrusion facility on 18th Street Northeast. It would be directly west of the Morrison County Fairgrounds.
The land is currently owned by the Little Falls Community School District and already has access to Little Falls Public Utilities.
“It will actually smell less than the extrusion facility,” Barrett said in response to any concern about the location near the fairgrounds. “There will be very, very little smell. It will house a large ammonia refrigeration unit, but that’s no different from what you see at Trident (Seafood in Motley) or the beef facility in Long Prairie. They’re just big freezer units, basically.”
During Monday’s meeting, City Council Member James Storlie asked Barrett where the food comes from that Barrett Petfood Innovations processes.
Barrett said it comes from all over the world, depending on the type of meat. Lamb, she said, comes from New Zealand, while poultry items like turkey and chicken are sourced locally. The pork also comes from Minnesota producers.
“We’ve been trying to, on our extrusion line, the kibble plant, we’ve been trying to buy locally as much as possible,” Barrett said. “So, if you talk to some of the local farmers, if they’re growing small grains, we’re purchasing most of that regionally. It’s hard to compete with corn and soy but, of course, if somebody wants to try something new, we certainly try to help them out with that.”
Mayor Greg Zylka said, having recently had a chance to tour the Barrett Petfood Innovations’ extrusion facility, he was impressed with the operation. He thanked Barrett for her company’s investment in the community and considering Little Falls for the new facility.
“You’ve been a great asset to the community with the amount of jobs that we have out there, and the jobs that you would potentially be adding,” Zylka said.
