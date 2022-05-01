Barb Zajac named May Employee of the Month

Being named May Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce came as a surprise to Barb Zajac, office assistant at the Family Medical Center in Little Falls.
“It makes me feel extremely honored. It was very emotional. It was a big surprise,” she said.
Zajac was nominated by Donna Balaski. As she has been having some health issues, Balaski said in the nomination that whenever she calls the Family Medical Center to either schedule an appointment or to leave a message for the nurse or for her doctor, Zajac answers the phone.
“Her friendly demeanor always brightens my day and helps me feel better about my circumstances. Oftentimes, she makes sure I receive a call back from the doctor and that all the paperwork I need to move forward with treatment is readily available. I truly feel she goes above and beyond. Not only for me, but for everyone,” Balaski said.
Zajac has worked at the Family Medical Center for 27 years. It is a job she loves.
“I love meeting a variety of people. I just feel blessed that I get to see so many people,” she said.
As Zajac often encounters people when they are going through one thing or another, she strives to treat all with reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence.
“You never know what anyone’s going through,” she said.
Zajac’s drive for excellence has been noted by her supervisor, Kathleen Otte, as well.
“Barb is one of the most genuine individuals you will meet. She is very dedicated to her job at the Family Medical Center. She gives 110% every day to her job, coworkers and our patients. Barb goes above and beyond helping our patients with whatever they may need. She truly cares for our parents. Thank you, Barb, for choosing Family Medical Center. We thank you for always putting our patients first,” Otte said.
Looking back, Zajac said the path to working at the Family Medical Center wasn’t completely straight. After growing up in Hillman and graduating from Onamia High School in Onamia in 1984, Zajac had a different vision for her life at first.
She enrolled in a vocational school to become an optometric assistant. Once her studies were completed, Zajac started working at the Little Falls Eye Care Center in Little Falls, where she remained for 10 years.
Zajac said that after a decade of working at the Little Falls Eye Care Center that she decided it was time for a change. She applied to work at the Family Medical Center and is a decision she hasn’t regretted.
“I really enjoy the people and the people I work with are just awesome. I’m so blessed,” she said.
While there aren’t normally a whole lot of challenges at work, Zajac said the changes the COVID-19 pandemic brought certainly brought challenges for all.
“I am grateful for the excellent team that surrounds and supports me each and every day,” she said.
When Zajac isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Dennis and their children, Jesse, Olivia and Mason. Blessed with eight grandchildren — Jayden, 12, Isabella, 11, Emma, 9, Lincoln, 8, Leia, 4, Maya, 3, Arya, 2, and Landon, 1, Zajac said they are all a joy to be around.
In addition, Zajac likes baking, going for walks and reading.
As Employee of the Month, Zajac received gift certificates from the St. Francis health and Wellness Center, Subway, Papa Murphy’s, Vacuum Cleaner Outlet and Service Center, Pizza Hair and Fresh Hair Professionals.
